Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.

If you have been to grocery stores recently, you've probably noticed that some beverage products are disappearing from shelves.

According to the experts, as inflation continues to soar nationwide, a wholesale retailer warned that Americans could expect more shortages and more price increases, especially in beverage aisles this summer.

Nonalcoholic drinks and beverage materials have increased by 9.8 percent as of April 2022 compared to Spring 2021, according to Consumer Price Index (CPI) statistics provided by the U.S. Department of Labor. Coca-Cola and PepsiCo have increased prices this year, claiming supply-chain and labor issues, while coffee reached its highest pricing in a decade. At the same time, beverages such as milk (15%) and other dairy products have also seen inflation pressures.

The price of wine has recently been predicted to rise, which is expected to affect customers throughout the summer. It is not the wine itself that is increasing in price, but the bottles it comes in, which have increased by 20%. Unfortunately, it is expected that consumers will pay for this. However, it's not the only beverage driving up the overall cost of groceries at supermarkets.

Chieh Huang, CEO of Boxed, stated to Fox Business News on Monday that "This summer, I think beverages, you're going to start to see kind of increased prices or shortages just because already these factories are pumping it out at full capacity, you add in the increased demand of the summer, we don't know where that's going to go."

