Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Texas.

Image by Matt Bertone/ Flickr

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Texas.

Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Texas.

This worm belongs to the terrestrial flatworm family. These species are shiny and covered in a slimy material. On the other hand, these flatworms lack the tentacles that slugs have. They may grow up to 12 inches long and have a crescent-shaped head. Hammerheads are often orange, yellow, or brown, with one to multiple stripes along the back.

According to the Texas Invasive Species Institute, no reports of sexual reproduction have been reported. Although egg cases have been discovered, reproduction appears to be accomplished mainly through "fragmentation: a little back piece of the worm will pinch off and 'stay behind' as the worm moves ahead."

The worms may grow four to fifteen inches long and release toxins via their skin that cause skin irritation in humans. They affect not just plants but also important earthworms and animals.

According to the Texas Invasive Species Institute, it's advised not to handle or cut the worms because they can reproduce asexually. You'll get two hammerhead worms if you cut them in half. Instead, the worms should be killed with salt or rubbing alcohol.

In addition, hammerhead worms release a poison that irritates the skin, so don't pick them up with your bare hands.

The Texas Invasive Species Institute also stated, "If you see a hammerhead worm, first take a picture and submit it to the Texas Invasive Species Institute if you reside in Texas, your state's department of natural resources, or your local cooperative extension agency. These organizations compile data on sightings and invasive research species like this worm."

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.