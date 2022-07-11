Why do some scientists want to ban meat?

Image by Los Muertos Crew/ Pexels

As we all know, scientists and environmentalists are already debating on ban meat for many years because of its negative effect on our environment and human health.

According to researchers ban on meat would reduce our nation's carbon impact.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recommends a policy proposal to cut back on meat consumption in its special report on climate change and land, which highlights plant-based diets as a practical option for mitigating and adapting to climate change.

According to research by the University of Oxford that was published in the journal Nature, meat and dairy produce 60% of agriculture's greenhouse gas emissions and take up 83% of agricultural land but provide only 18% of calories and 37% of protein.

However, most of the rise in meat production has resulted from the industrialization of animal husbandry, which has major environmental consequences.

Unlike pastured animals, factory-farmed animals require a lot of grain, which must be cultivated, resulting in deforestation.

Health officials have urged Americans to limit meat consumption because of concerns that these foods are linked to heart disease, cancer, and other diseases.

Taxes on red meat have been discussed, but is a ban the way to go? "There is not a single magic bullet," says Tim Benton, a professor of population ecology at the University of Leeds. "You could think about changing agricultural subsidies, trade laws, changing what is eaten in hospitals and schools to train people to eat differently. You can think of labelling and education and carbon taxes. All of those have a role, but none by themselves will solve the issue, and the idea of saying we're going to make meat illegal becomes somewhat farcical."

It is quite doubtful that meat will be banned and that everyone will switch to a plant-based diet. However, the scientific and medical community anticipate that it will continue to be a topic of discussion with reference to reducing our carbon footprint.

