Why do some scientists want to ban meat?

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QuFpl_0gXeFJsS00
Image byLos Muertos Crew/ Pexels

As we all know, scientists and environmentalists are already debating on ban meat for many years because of its negative effect on our environment and human health.

According to researchers ban on meat would reduce our nation's carbon impact.

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) recommends a policy proposal to cut back on meat consumption in its special report on climate change and land, which highlights plant-based diets as a practical option for mitigating and adapting to climate change.

According to research by the University of Oxford that was published in the journal Nature, meat and dairy produce 60% of agriculture's greenhouse gas emissions and take up 83% of agricultural land but provide only 18% of calories and 37% of protein.

However, most of the rise in meat production has resulted from the industrialization of animal husbandry, which has major environmental consequences.

Unlike pastured animals, factory-farmed animals require a lot of grain, which must be cultivated, resulting in deforestation.

Health officials have urged Americans to limit meat consumption because of concerns that these foods are linked to heart disease, cancer, and other diseases.

Taxes on red meat have been discussed, but is a ban the way to go? "There is not a single magic bullet," says Tim Benton, a professor of population ecology at the University of Leeds. "You could think about changing agricultural subsidies, trade laws, changing what is eaten in hospitals and schools to train people to eat differently. You can think of labelling and education and carbon taxes. All of those have a role, but none by themselves will solve the issue, and the idea of saying we're going to make meat illegal becomes somewhat farcical."

It is quite doubtful that meat will be banned and that everyone will switch to a plant-based diet. However, the scientific and medical community anticipate that it will continue to be a topic of discussion with reference to reducing our carbon footprint.

What do you think about this debate? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Environment# Climate Change# Global Warming# Food# Science

Comments / 107

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
32688 followers

More from Alissa Rose

Grocery shortage is coming: Popular beverage items could soon disappear from supermarkets.

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States. For example, food prices are already soaring, most of the products are out of stock, food shortage is back again, and now a beverage shortage has been added to the list.

Read full story
38 comments
Texas State

Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Texas.

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in Texas. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple counties of Texas.

Read full story
20 comments
Georgia State

Major food shortages could come to Georgia

As we all know, residents of Georgia are already paying record-high prices for everything. Food, gas, and housing prices are putting pressure on Georgians and might rise considerably more.

Read full story
62 comments

Stimulus check is coming: Americans could get more than $4,000 for each of their children.

As we all know, residents of the United States are already facing so much financial trouble because of the high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. Therefore, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in the United States will receive a stimulus check of $4000.

Read full story
186 comments

Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in North Carolina

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worms were found in North Carolina. Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple North Carolina counties.

Read full story
69 comments
Colorado State

$1500 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans (if they apply in a few days)

As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans receive a $1500 stimulus check.

Read full story
61 comments
Michigan State

Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.

Read full story
144 comments
Pennsylvania State

Experts warn an invasive species are spreading in Pennsylvania

Recently, an invasive species called jumping worms have been found in Pennsylvania. According to data from the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified as an invasive species in Pennsylvania in 2017.

Read full story
54 comments

Stimulus check is back: $200 could hit every North Carolina licensed driver.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in North Carolina compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of eligible residents in North Carolina could receive another stimulus check.

Read full story
106 comments
Pennsylvania State

Major food shortages are coming to Pennsylvania

As we all know, residents of Pennsylvania are already paying record-high prices for everything. Food, gas, and housing prices are already putting pressure on Pennsylvania citizens and might rise considerably more.

Read full story
198 comments
Florida State

Beware of the most dangerous tree in the world found in Florida

According to Guinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States is the manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella). The milky-white sap and fruit of the manchineel trees are the biggest threats. The fruits look like small green apples and have the nickname "Manzanilla de la Muerte," which means "Little Apple of Death."

Read full story
42 comments

2 fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

As we all know, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in America because it is the most preferred tourist destination for people living in the country and visitors. In addition, the warming climate, beaches, and the beautiful rolling mountains of North Carolina are some of the most frequented places in the state.

Read full story
33 comments
Georgia State

Georgia lawmakers proposed a $500 stimulus check to eligible residents.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in Georgia compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Georgians could receive a $500 stimulus check.

Read full story
149 comments
Florida State

Major food shortages could come to Florida

As we all know, Floridians are already paying record-high prices for everything. If you've been to the grocery store recently, you've noticed that prices have risen across the board, shelves have gotten increasingly bare, and more than half of the products are out of stock.

Read full story
223 comments

A massive food shortage coming again in the United States

Food shortages are a real threat in the United States, as we all experience from March 2022. Unfortunately, this shortage comes just after the 2020 food shortage, which we faced due to increased demand and limited supply due to supply chain issues.

Read full story
253 comments
Illinois State

2 fastest-growing cities in Illinois

As we all know, Illinois is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its impeccable natural attractions, rich history, best cities, fantastic foods, and many more things that make this state attractive.

Read full story
42 comments
Tennessee State

Experts warn of an invasive species called hammerhead worms spreading in Tennessee

Recently, an invasive species called hammerhead worms have been found in Tennessee. Soil circulation has caused hammerhead worms to spread across the country, particularly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been found in several Eastern Tennessee counties.

Read full story
38 comments
Illinois State

Eligible Illinois residents may receive another stimulus payment.

As we all know, due to inflation, some conditions are getting worse day by day in the United States compared to the previous year. The cost of everything from food prices to gas prices and housing costs is still rising in Illinois. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Illinois residents could receive a stimulus payment.

Read full story
106 comments
Ohio State

Experts warn of an invasive species called hammerhead worms spreading in Ohio

Recently, an invasive species called hammerhead worms have been found in Ohio. Soil circulation has caused hammerhead worms to spread across the country, particularly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been found in several Ohio counties.

Read full story
15 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy