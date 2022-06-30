Experts warn of dangerous species of worm found in Louisiana.

Image by Regina Omillian-Hunsicker/ Flickr

Recently, a dangerous species of worm called hammerhead worm was found in Louisiana.

Hammerhead worms have spread across the country due to soil circulation, mainly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been discovered in multiple Louisiana counties.

This worm belongs to the terrestrial flatworm family. These species are shiny and covered in a slimy material. On the other hand, these flatworms lack the tentacles that slugs have. They may grow up to 12 inches long and have a crescent-shaped head. Hammerheads are often orange, yellow, or brown, with one to multiple stripes along the back.

Nathan Lord, an entomologist at Louisiana State University Agricultural Center, stated, "They actually produce a pretty nasty neurotoxin for paralyzing their earthworm prey. As a result, there is a chance that people and pets will be harmed if the worm is eaten or touched."

The worms may grow four to fifteen inches long and release toxins via their skin that cause skin irritation in humans. They affect not just plants but also important earthworms and animals.

According to the Louisiana State University Agricultural Center, it's advised not to handle or cut the worms because they can reproduce asexually. You'll get two hammerhead worms if you cut them in half. Instead, the worms should be killed with salt or rubbing alcohol.

In addition, hammerhead worms release a poison that irritates the skin, so don't pick them up with your bare hands.

In a released statement, Nathan Lord said, "They are expected to appear across the state, although it may be more usual to encounter them in southern Louisiana since the high temperatures and humidity are most similar to their natural habitats."

