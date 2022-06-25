$1500 stimulus payment is coming for millions of Americans (if they apply in a few days)

Image by Natasha Chebanoo/ Pexels

As we all know, residents from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans receive a $1500 stimulus check.

According to this program, Colorado state residents can expect up to $1,500 in the form of a tax refund check.

On Tuesday, Governor Jared Polis said, "Everyone in our state is feeling the impact of rising costs, and I refuse to let the government sit on taxpayers' money when it could be used to make life a little bit easier for the people of our state."

Governor Jared Polis believes that the tax refund stimulus check will help residents offset the effects of inflation.

Taxpayers who have already submitted their tax returns for the fiscal year 2021 will not need to make any changes. Those who are qualified will get their refund as specified on their tax return.

According to this new plan, the state will send $750 to people who filed as single taxpayers, and the joint filter will get up to $1500.

To receive this payment, you also must have been at least 18 years old on December 31, 2021.

However, to receive tax refunds this summer, Governor Jared Polis recommended taxpayers file their taxes by July 30.

Governor Jared Polis also stated that 3.1 million Coloradans would receive the refund directly in the mail in August or September. Full-time residents who file their 2021 tax forms by June 30 will be eligible for the tax rebate. However, if they file after June 30 but before the revised deadline of October 17, they will receive their stimulus check in January.

What do you think about this new plan? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

﻿Be sure to follow for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.