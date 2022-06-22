Major food shortages are coming to Michigan

Image by Martijn Baudoin/ Unsplash

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in Michigan. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher.

Most of us are unaware of many inequalities in our societies. For example, people experience hunger in every district and county in the whole state of Michigan.

A variety of unknown and unusual factors impact the availability of food in a region. Food shortages are possible due to factors impacting imports and rising costs. For many farmers around the country, fluctuating fertilizer prices can also affect crop productivity. Then, supply-chain problems like a lack of truck drivers and port delays worsen this problem. Finally, these problems will raise product prices and lower the quantity of food available at your local grocery stores.

Michigan is well-known for its agricultural products such as potatoes, wheat, eggs, beans, cherries, cucumbers, apples, blueberries, and grapes. These crops are unlikely to be limited, but they will be more costly. Additionally, it could be difficult for imported goods to reach the shelves of your local grocer, and the ones that make it to your local store will be extra costly.

According to IRI (Information Resources. Inc.), approximately 18% of bakery products, 15% of candy, 16% of frozen foods, and 18% of beverages were out of stock at the supermarkets.

According to Feeding America, in Michigan, 1,299,020 people are facing hunger, and 305,190 of those are children.

In the last five years, the cost of food has significantly increased in Michigan. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), prices in Michigan increased by 9% to 3.9% between 2017 and 2021. Food at home prices is expected to rise by 7-8 percent in Michigan by 2022.

Due to decreased agricultural productivity and rising fertilizer prices, Michigan is also experiencing food shortages. As one of the major producers of potatoes used to make potato chips in the country, Michigan could experience a shortage of snacks after exporting its crop to other states.

The coming food shortages threaten a further increase in food insecurity in Michigan.

