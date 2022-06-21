Experts warn an invasive species are spreading in Pennsylvania

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47ktrx_0gHKGRdt00
Image byLadywood Road Allotment Allotment/ Flickr

Recently, an invasive species called jumping worms have been found in Pennsylvania.

According to data from the Centre for Agriculture and Bioscience International, the invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), a litter-dwelling earthworm native to Japan and the Korean peninsula, was first identified as an invasive species in Pennsylvania in 2017.

Sometimes this invasive Asian jumping worm (Amynthas agrestis), also called Alabama jumpers, crazy worms, and Jersey wrigglers, the worms are spread across the eastern seaboard, parts of the South, and parts of the Upper Midwest.

Jumping worms clone themselves, thrashing violently like rattlesnakes when handled, they can jump one foot in the air, and now they're in Pennsylvania.

They grow in the top few inches of soil and the leaf litter on the forest floor. They significantly disrupt the forest environment by negatively affecting soil structure and lowering plant growth.

How to identify this Jumping worm

  • They are Large worms that move around like snakes
  • The soil appears grainy, like coffee grounds.
  • The jumping worm has a light-colored clitellum or breeding band wrapped around its body. In European earthworms, this band is reddish-brown and does not wrap entirely around the worm.
  • Found within the first few inches of soil, where organic matter is most prominent.

Now there is no proven way to avoid jumping worms at this moment; however, golf course managers have found that using organic fertilizer has been beneficial in getting rid of jumping worms. When added to the soil, the fertilizer derived from tea seed meal aggravates and finally kills these worms.

Various county conservation departments have warned residents to be alert for jumping worms.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

# Pennsylvania# Jumping worms# Invasive species# Animal# 2022

