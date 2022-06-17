2 fastest-growing cities in North Carolina

Image by Pixbay

As we all know, North Carolina is one of the most beautiful states in America because it is the most preferred tourist destination for people living in the country and visitors. In addition, the warming climate, beaches, and the beautiful rolling mountains of North Carolina are some of the most frequented places in the state.

According to the US Census Bureau, North Carolina is one of the most populated states in the country, with a population of approximately 10,807,491 residents.

Numerous factors drive population growth in cities and towns across the United States. For example, as the number of residents increases, people may be looking for better job opportunities, the death rate may drop, the birth rate may be higher, and the cost of living may decrease.

People move to North Carolina for many reasons, such as the low cost of living, good educational facilities, the best healthcare facilities, many job opportunities, a strong economy, affordable housing, and beautiful warm weather.

Today we will discuss the two fastest-growing cities in North Carolina.

1. Charlotte

Charlotte is one of the fastest-growing cities in North Carolina, with a population of approximately 925,290 residents. Since 2010, the population has increased by 25.30%.

However, Charlotte is the largest city in North Carolina and the 16th largest city in the United States. The average household income in Charlotte is $94,516, with a poverty rate of 11.94%.

The job market in Charlotte has increased by 2.7% in the last year. Future job growth is expected to be 45.2 percent over the next ten years, which is lower than the US average of 33.5 percent.

2. Raleigh

Raleigh is the second-fastest-growing city in North Carolina, with a population of approximately 488,334 residents. Since 2010, the population has increased by 20.17%.

However, Raleigh is the second-largest city in North Carolina and the 40th largest city in the United States. The average household income in Raleigh is $94,359, with a poverty rate of 11.82%.

Raleigh is becoming one of the top destinations for residential and commercial relocations.

The job market in Raleigh has increased by 3.0% in the last year. Future job growth is expected to be 44.2 percent over the next ten years, which is lower than the US average of 33.5 percent.

In addition, unemployment in Raleigh is 4.3%, which is lower than the US average of 6.0 percent.

What are you think about it? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.