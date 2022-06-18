Beware of the most dangerous tree in the world found in Florida

Image by ellentk/ Flickr

According to Guinness World Records, the most dangerous tree in the world and in the United States is the manchineel tree (Hippomane Mancinella).

The milky-white sap and fruit of the manchineel trees are the biggest threats. The fruits look like small green apples and have the nickname "Manzanilla de la Muerte," which means "Little Apple of Death."

According to the experts, there are certain regions in North and South America, the Bahamas, and the Caribbean where the manchineel tree can be found. In the United States, the manchineel tree is only found in Florida, namely the Florida Keys and Everglades.

Because the tree is so deadly, its location is frequently marked with a warning sign. Humans are not advised to consume, touch, or even breathe near the tree. The whole part of manchinil is considered highly toxic.

The manchineel tree grows in salty water and is located close to the beach. It has a 50-foot maximum growth potential. It may grow in clusters and does not rely on birds or other animals to disperse its seeds, despite being a species that is threatened in Florida. Instead, it just throws the fruit into the water, where it slowly rots and disperses the seeds.

According to Guinness World Records, standing near a manchineel tree during rain will cause skin blistering from simply contacting this liquid; even a single drop of rain with the milky substance will cause the skin to blister. Even burning the tree may cause blindness if the smoke reaches the eyes.

Despite the fact that no fatalities have been reported in the literature, there is no doubt that the tree might be deadly.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.