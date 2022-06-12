Major food shortages could come to Florida

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vwi20_0g8OQ1py00
Image byBoris Dunand/ Unsplash

As we all know, Floridians are already paying record-high prices for everything. If you've been to the grocery store recently, you've noticed that prices have risen across the board, shelves have gotten increasingly bare, and more than half of the products are out of stock.

Fears of a global food crisis are growing due to the shock of the war in Ukraine, climate change, and rising inflation.

Importing food from Russia and Ukraine will become more difficult in the coming months and years. This will affect everyone in the United States, including Floridians.

There are fewer farms in Florida than in 2013. At the same time, agricultural labor has been progressively falling since the 1840s. New technology and automation may explain some of the decreases, but the overall trend is concerning.

There will be less food if there are fewer farmers. In addition, fewer products, supply chain disruptions, and extreme weather events add another difficulty to Florida's food manufacturing industry.

Despite the fact that Florida produces a lot of wheat, oats, barley, oranges, and tomatoes, the state nevertheless imports a lot of grain and other goods from other countries. As a result, Russia's action against Ukraine has shaken Florida's food safety. Ukraine boasts some of the world's most fertile agricultural plains. In terms of food exports, Russia is not far behind.

Hundreds of thousands of Floridians may soon be rethinking their next grocery run.

According to Feeding America, 1 in 8 people in Florida face hunger. The food insecurity rate in Florida is 12%, and more than 2,567,300 residents in Florida experienced food insecurity in 2019.

According to the most recent federal data, the price of food consumed at home increased by 10% over the year ending in March. Meat prices soared 14.8%, while milk prices increased 13.3%. Egg prices rose 11.2%, while fresh fruits became 10% more expensive. Rice prices increased by 8.6%, and bread prices increased by 7%.

The coming food shortage threatens a further increase in food insecurity in Florida.

