A massive food shortage coming again in the United States

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RPkQJ_0g6kUQQO00
Image byAnna Shvets/ Unsplash

Food shortages are a real threat in the United States, as we all experience from March 2022. Unfortunately, this shortage comes just after the 2020 food shortage, which we faced due to increased demand and limited supply due to supply chain issues.

Over the past few months, Americans have seen rising food prices, energy prices, and many food shortages with no signs of stopping or slowing down.

A month ago, President Joe Biden warned Americans about an impending food shortage coming to America within the next few months.

According to Labour Department data, consumer prices in the United States rose 8.3 percent in April compared to the same month a year ago. Food prices increased by 9.4%, with prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rising by 14.3% over the previous year. Around 65 percent of the 200 food banks in the Feeding America network, the country's biggest food recovery organization, reported a month-over-month increase in demand for aid in March.

According to the IRI (Information Resources. Inc.), approximately 18% of bakery items, 15% of candy, 16% of frozen foods, and 18% of beverages were out of stock at supermarkets.

According to the most recent federal data, the price of food consumed at home increased by 10% over the year ending in March. Meat prices soared 14.8%, while milk prices increased 13.3%. Egg prices rose 11.2%, while fresh fruits became 10.1% more expensive. Rice prices increased by 8.6%, and bread prices increased by 7.1%.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, experienced food insecurity in the United States.

Families living with food insecurity are more likely to have additional issues. For example, increased food insecurity, for example, can exacerbate health conditions such as diabetes, anxiety, and depression.

The coming food shortage threatens a further increase in food insecurity in America.

On Thursday, the United Nations World Food Program director warned of a coming global food shortage, saying 300 million people could face a "crisis" level food shortage.

What are you think about the food shortages coming again in the United States? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food shortage# Business# Expensive food# Supply shortage# 2022

Comments / 184

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
30160 followers

More from Alissa Rose

Georgia lawmakers proposed a $500 stimulus check to eligible residents.

As we all know, consumers from all around the country continue to suffer from the effects of high inflation. For example, gas and food prices are still rising in Georgia compared to the previous year. So, due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Georgians could receive a $500 stimulus check.

Read full story
146 comments

Major food shortages could come to Florida

As we all know, Floridians are already paying record-high prices for everything. If you've been to the grocery store recently, you've noticed that prices have risen across the board, shelves have gotten increasingly bare, and more than half of the products are out of stock.

Read full story
221 comments
Illinois State

2 fastest-growing cities in Illinois

As we all know, Illinois is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its impeccable natural attractions, rich history, best cities, fantastic foods, and many more things that make this state attractive.

Read full story
33 comments
Tennessee State

Experts warn of an invasive species called hammerhead worms spreading in Tennessee

Recently, an invasive species called hammerhead worms have been found in Tennessee. Soil circulation has caused hammerhead worms to spread across the country, particularly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been found in several Eastern Tennessee counties.

Read full story
25 comments
Illinois State

Eligible Illinois residents may receive another stimulus payment.

As we all know, due to inflation, some conditions are getting worse day by day in the United States compared to the previous year. The cost of everything from food prices to gas prices and housing costs is still rising in Illinois. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Illinois residents could receive a stimulus payment.

Read full story
107 comments
Ohio State

Experts warn of an invasive species called hammerhead worms spreading in Ohio

Recently, an invasive species called hammerhead worms have been found in Ohio. Soil circulation has caused hammerhead worms to spread across the country, particularly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been found in several Ohio counties.

Read full story
15 comments
Ohio State

2 fastest-growing cities in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio is one of the most beautiful states in America because of with breathtaking natural beauty and numerous lovely small villages and larger cities to discover.

Read full story
44 comments
Pennsylvania State

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.

Read full story
49 comments
Texas State

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.

Read full story
122 comments
Florida State

Eligible Florida residents may receive a payment of $1,000

As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.

Read full story
390 comments
Pennsylvania State

Eligible Pennsylvania residents may receive a payment of $2000

As we all know, prices are rising in Pennsylvania, as gas costs $4.202 per gallon, diesel costs $5.358 per gallon, and grocery prices are rising. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Pennsylvania could receive a $2,000 stimulus check.

Read full story
285 comments
Alabama State

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

3 fastest-growing cities in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is one of the most desired places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, and many tourist attractions.

Read full story
76 comments

Potato chips could become more expensive items in the coming days

As we all know, some situations in the United States are getting worse day by day, especially in food items where food prices are increasing, and there is a shortage of some grocery items.

Read full story
392 comments
Tennessee State

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.

Read full story
63 comments

Eggs, milk, and cheese could become more expensive items in the coming days.

As we all know, food prices are already skyrocketing in the United States. If you've been to the grocery store recently, you may have noticed that the costs of some grocery items have increased.

Read full story
452 comments
Georgia State

2 fastest-growing cities in Georgia

Georgia is one of the most popular states due to its natural beauty and numerous tourist attractions, such as mountain landscapes, the largest aquarium, a botanic garden, and historical sites.

Read full story
56 comments
Virginia State

2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia

As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.

Read full story
20 comments

Bread, cookies, noodles, and cereal could become the most expensive items in the coming days.

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in the United States. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. According to farmers, importers, and manufacturers, the cost of essential food such as bread, cookies, cereal, and pasta is likely to rise by between 4% and 50% over the coming months.

Read full story
1347 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy