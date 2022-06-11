A massive food shortage coming again in the United States

Image by Anna Shvets/ Unsplash

Food shortages are a real threat in the United States, as we all experience from March 2022. Unfortunately, this shortage comes just after the 2020 food shortage, which we faced due to increased demand and limited supply due to supply chain issues.

Over the past few months, Americans have seen rising food prices, energy prices, and many food shortages with no signs of stopping or slowing down.

A month ago, President Joe Biden warned Americans about an impending food shortage coming to America within the next few months.

According to Labour Department data, consumer prices in the United States rose 8.3 percent in April compared to the same month a year ago. Food prices increased by 9.4%, with prices for meats, poultry, fish, and eggs rising by 14.3% over the previous year. Around 65 percent of the 200 food banks in the Feeding America network, the country's biggest food recovery organization, reported a month-over-month increase in demand for aid in March.

According to the IRI (Information Resources. Inc.), approximately 18% of bakery items, 15% of candy, 16% of frozen foods, and 18% of beverages were out of stock at supermarkets.

According to the most recent federal data, the price of food consumed at home increased by 10% over the year ending in March. Meat prices soared 14.8%, while milk prices increased 13.3%. Egg prices rose 11.2%, while fresh fruits became 10.1% more expensive. Rice prices increased by 8.6%, and bread prices increased by 7.1%.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), more than 38 million people, including 12 million children, experienced food insecurity in the United States.

Families living with food insecurity are more likely to have additional issues. For example, increased food insecurity, for example, can exacerbate health conditions such as diabetes, anxiety, and depression.

The coming food shortage threatens a further increase in food insecurity in America.

On Thursday, the United Nations World Food Program director warned of a coming global food shortage, saying 300 million people could face a "crisis" level food shortage.

What are you think about the food shortages coming again in the United States? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.