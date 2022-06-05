2 fastest-growing cities in Illinois

Image by Benjamin Rascoe/ Unsplash

As we all know, Illinois is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its impeccable natural attractions, rich history, best cities, fantastic foods, and many more things that make this state attractive.

According to the US Census Bureau, Illinois is the 6th most popular state in the country, with a population of about 12,518,071 residents.

Various factors drive population growth in cities and towns across the United States. For example, as the number of residents increases, people may be looking for better job opportunities, the death rate may fall, the birth rate may increase, and the cost of living may decrease.

There are many reasons people move to Illinois, such as many job opportunities, a strong economy, low cost of living, affordable housing, good educational facilities, the best cities, fantastic foods, and impeccable natural attractions.

Today we will discuss the two fastest-growing cities in Illinois.

1. Chicago

Chicago is one of the fastest-growing cities in Illinois, with a population of approximately 2,671,640 residents. Since 2010, the population of Illinois has increased by 1.6%.

However, Chicago is the largest city in Illinois and the 3rd largest city in the United States. The average household income in Chicago is $90,713, with a poverty rate of 18.39%.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5% job increase in the trade, transportation, and utility supersector in Chicago compared to the 4.9% gain nationwide.

2. Plainfield

Plainfield is the second-fastest-growing city in Illinois, with a population of approximately 44,980 residents. Since 2010, the population has increased by 25.4%.

The average household income in Plainfield is $146,123, with a poverty rate of 2.41%.

In Plainfield, job growth has increased by 7.8% in the past ten years. However, future job growth is expected to be 31.2 percent, lower than the US average of 33.5 percent over the next ten years.

