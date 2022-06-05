2 fastest-growing cities in Illinois

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4RhZqB_0g0SW3Nq00
Image byBenjamin Rascoe/ Unsplash

As we all know, Illinois is one of the most beautiful states in America because of its impeccable natural attractions, rich history, best cities, fantastic foods, and many more things that make this state attractive.

According to the US Census Bureau, Illinois is the 6th most popular state in the country, with a population of about 12,518,071 residents.

Various factors drive population growth in cities and towns across the United States. For example, as the number of residents increases, people may be looking for better job opportunities, the death rate may fall, the birth rate may increase, and the cost of living may decrease.

There are many reasons people move to Illinois, such as many job opportunities, a strong economy, low cost of living, affordable housing, good educational facilities, the best cities, fantastic foods, and impeccable natural attractions.

Today we will discuss the two fastest-growing cities in Illinois.

1. Chicago

Chicago is one of the fastest-growing cities in Illinois, with a population of approximately 2,671,640 residents. Since 2010, the population of Illinois has increased by 1.6%.

However, Chicago is the largest city in Illinois and the 3rd largest city in the United States. The average household income in Chicago is $90,713, with a poverty rate of 18.39%.

According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics, 5% job increase in the trade, transportation, and utility supersector in Chicago compared to the 4.9% gain nationwide.

2. Plainfield

Plainfield is the second-fastest-growing city in Illinois, with a population of approximately 44,980 residents. Since 2010, the population has increased by 25.4%.

The average household income in Plainfield is $146,123, with a poverty rate of 2.41%.

In Plainfield, job growth has increased by 7.8% in the past ten years. However, future job growth is expected to be 31.2 percent, lower than the US average of 33.5 percent over the next ten years.

What do you think about it? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Be sure to follow us for more updates.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Growing city# Population# Illinois# Largest city# 2022

Comments / 32

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of the U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, weather, living life all content creator.

N/A
29619 followers

More from Alissa Rose

Experts warn of an invasive species called hammerhead worms spreading in Tennessee

Recently, an invasive species called hammerhead worms have been found in Tennessee. Soil circulation has caused hammerhead worms to spread across the country, particularly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been found in several Eastern Tennessee counties.

Read full story
22 comments
Illinois State

Eligible Illinois residents may receive another stimulus payment.

As we all know, due to inflation, some conditions are getting worse day by day in the United States compared to the previous year. The cost of everything from food prices to gas prices and housing costs is still rising in Illinois. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Illinois residents could receive a stimulus payment.

Read full story
107 comments
Ohio State

Experts warn of an invasive species called hammerhead worms spreading in Ohio

Recently, an invasive species called hammerhead worms have been found in Ohio. Soil circulation has caused hammerhead worms to spread across the country, particularly in greenhouse production, and they have recently been found in several Ohio counties.

Read full story
15 comments
Ohio State

2 fastest-growing cities in Ohio

As we all know, Ohio is one of the most beautiful states in America because of with breathtaking natural beauty and numerous lovely small villages and larger cities to discover.

Read full story
43 comments
Pennsylvania State

2 fastest-growing cities in Pennsylvania

As we all know, Pennsylvania is a wonderful state. The State of Independence has some of the country's most interesting history, culture, and beautiful scenery. According to the US Census Bureau, Pennsylvania is the fifth most populous state in America, with a population of approximately 12,805,190 residents.

Read full story
47 comments
Texas State

2 fastest-growing cities in Texas

As we all know, Texas is one of the most beautiful and populated states in America because of its fascinating site to visit for its own culture and uniqueness. According to the US Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the county, with a population of approximately 30,097,526 residents, and the third fastest-growing state in America.

Read full story
121 comments
Florida State

Eligible Florida residents may receive a payment of $1,000

As we all know, some conditions in the United States are getting worse day by day, such as inflation getting worse in 2022 compared to the previous year, gas prices, grocery prices, and housing coast are still rising in Florida. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Florida could receive a $1,000 stimulus check.

Read full story
390 comments
Pennsylvania State

Eligible Pennsylvania residents may receive a payment of $2000

As we all know, prices are rising in Pennsylvania, as gas costs $4.202 per gallon, diesel costs $5.358 per gallon, and grocery prices are rising. So due to the cost of living crisis, millions of Americans in Pennsylvania could receive a $2,000 stimulus check.

Read full story
264 comments
Alabama State

2 fastest-growing cities in Alabama

Alabama is a beautiful state with a population of approximately 4,949,697 residents, and it is the 24th most populous state. Alabama is a fantastic spot for a long vacation or a fast getaway, with its magnificent white Gulf beaches, stunning mountains, soulful food, and top-notch entertainment.

Read full story
20 comments
Florida State

3 fastest-growing cities in Florida

There is no doubt that Florida is one of the most desired places to live in the United States because of its beautiful beaches, warm and sunny climate, natural beauty, and many tourist attractions.

Read full story
76 comments

Potato chips could become more expensive items in the coming days

As we all know, some situations in the United States are getting worse day by day, especially in food items where food prices are increasing, and there is a shortage of some grocery items.

Read full story
391 comments
Tennessee State

2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions. According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.

Read full story
61 comments

Eggs, milk, and cheese could become more expensive items in the coming days.

As we all know, food prices are already skyrocketing in the United States. If you've been to the grocery store recently, you may have noticed that the costs of some grocery items have increased.

Read full story
452 comments
Georgia State

2 fastest-growing cities in Georgia

Georgia is one of the most popular states due to its natural beauty and numerous tourist attractions, such as mountain landscapes, the largest aquarium, a botanic garden, and historical sites.

Read full story
54 comments
Virginia State

2 fastest-growing cities in Virginia

As we all know, Virginia is a beautiful state, and there has no shortage of beautiful attractions. There are several reasons people enjoy living in Virginia, such as the blue ridge mountains, skyline drive, great falls national park, and the devil's bathtub. Every corner of the state is marked by natural beauty.

Read full story
19 comments

Bread, cookies, noodles, and cereal could become the most expensive items in the coming days.

As we all know, food prices are already soaring in the United States. If the shortages continue, food producers will be forced to increase prices even higher. According to farmers, importers, and manufacturers, the cost of essential food such as bread, cookies, cereal, and pasta is likely to rise by between 4% and 50% over the coming months.

Read full story
1344 comments
Phoenix, AZ

2 fastest-growing cities in Arizona

Arizona is well known for its hot and dry desert unique climate and weather. There are several reasons why people enjoy living in Arizona. Hiking, skiing, and bicycling are popular hobbies, such as golf, parks, and the performing arts. It is the sixth-largest state in America.

Read full story
53 comments

Walmart could increase prices on several items

As we all know, items like groceries are becoming more expensive due to inflation; everything from food and clothing to gas is significantly more costly than a year ago. According to the recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) report, prices increased 7.9% in February compared to the previous year. Since January 1982, this is the largest annualized increase in CPI inflation.

Read full story
226 comments

A major wheat shortage is coming in the United States

As we all know, some situations are getting worse day by day in the United States because of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The Russian-Ukrainian conflict has also massively affected the global commodities market. Russia is the world's biggest wheat exporter, with Ukraine coming in fourth. They collectively account for 30% of global wheat exports, 19% corn exports, and 80% sunflower oil exports.

Read full story
870 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy