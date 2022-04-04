2 fastest-growing cities in Tennessee

Image by Brandon Jean/ Unsplash

Tennessee is a beautiful state because of its mild weather, natural beauty, low cost of living, vibrant cities, and many tourist attractions.

According to new information released by the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Tennessee has increased by 9% from 2010 to 2020, and it is the 16th most populous state in America, with a population of about 7,001,803 residents.

There are many reasons people are moving to Tennessee, such as its low tax, good healthcare facilities, job opportunities, best food, educational facilities, and best music scenes.

Today we will discuss the two fastest-growing cities in Tennessee.

1. Nashville

Nashville is the best place to live and the first fastest growing city in Tennessee, with a population of about 682,262 residents. Since 2010 the population has increased by 13.48%.

According to INC.com, Nashville is ranked 11th out of 50 cities for best places to start a business.

In addition, the city has been attracting some big business related to education and health services, trade, transportation, construction, manufacturing, and finance.

2. Murfreesboro

Murfreesboro is the 6th fastest-growing major city in Tennessee and one of the fastest-growing cities in the United States, with a population of about 163,274 residents. Since 2010 the population has increased by 50.13%.

The area is home to more than 500 healthcare companies, making it the region's largest industry.

Murfreesboro has a low cost of living and a rapidly expanding economy. It provides a unique blend of natural beauty, pleasant weather, music, and dancing.

What do you think about the fastest-growing cities in Tennessee? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.