A 1500-Year-Old manuscript mentioned Jesus Christ wasn't crucified

Image by Manuel Rheinschmidt/ Unsplash

The Holy Scripture of Christianity, known as the Bible , was written over 2000 years ago and contained the whole story of Jesus Christ's life. There are many versions of the Bible in many languages , but almost all of them have the same story of Jesus Christ's life, except this manuscript, which mentions a completely different story of Jesus Christ's life.

A 1500-Year-Old manuscript was handwritten by Saint Barnabas (one of Paul's associates).

According to the researchers, this is a 1500-year-old original manuscript that has not been duplicated. It is worth $28 million because it is written in the native language (Aramaic dialect) of Jesus Christ with gold letters on animal skins.

Analysis of this manuscript suggested that it may be much older than 1500 years. The storyline in this manuscript takes a different approach that tells, Judas was crucified instead of Jesus Christ, and Jesus Christ rose to heaven while he was still alive .

The manuscript was found in 2000 when a smuggler caught with the manuscript and other artifacts, which was worth a million.

The Vatican requested the Turkish government to examine the manuscript, but the Turkish government had refused his request without giving a reason .

According to this 1500-year-old manuscript, there are many other changes in the life story of Jesus Christ that was different from the Holy Bible.

