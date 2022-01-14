A major food shortage is coming again in the United States.

Image by Anna Shvets/Pexels

As we all know, some situations in the United States are getting worse day by day, and food shortage is back again in 2022. If you've been to the grocery store recently, you may have seen a few items empty on the shelves.

Over the last few days, angry customers have vented their frustrations on social media by posting pictures of empty shelves.

According to IRI (Information Resources, Inc.) Approximately 18% of bakery items, 15% of candy, 16% of snacks, 15% of frozen foods, and 18% of beverages were out of stock at stores.

According to the experts, food shortages have intensified in recent weeks at grocery stores across the country, spreading omicron and the coming of a winter storm.

The shortages are extensive across the country, affecting packaged products such as meat and produce and cereals.

According to Consumer Brands Association President and CEO Geoff Freeman, 5% to 10% of items in U.S. supermarkets are out of supply at any given time; right now, that unavailability rate hangs around 15%.

According to National Grocers Association, the latest survey by many of its member retail and wholesale grocers are running their stores with half of their typical staff.

Experts predicted that the supply chain crisis and food shortage would continue to have ups and downs, but maybe by the back half of 2022, we will start to see some normalization of the supply chain.

What are you think about the food shortages back again in the United States? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.