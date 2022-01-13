Chicago, IL

Experts warn Americans should prepare for hazardous weather conditions this week.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kEsyn_0diZ0SOI00
Image byKostiantyn Li/ Unsplash

According to the experts, deep freeze, heavy snow, and the extreme coldest temperature are possible in major cities of the United States this week.

According to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller "Even in a warmer climate, there will still be some cold extremes or periods of intense and even record-breaking cold weather. Look no further than last year when a massive cold wind outbreak across the central and southern parts of the U.S. caused power outages for millions and resulted in the costliest winter storm in U.S. history."

Experts warn more than 185 million residents of America are in the freezing, and a dangerous wind chill, severe winter storm warning has been issued this week.

More than half of the population of the United States, experienced temperatures below freezing on Monday morning, with nearly 10 million seeing temperatures below zero.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), Midwest and Northeast major cities such as New York, New England, Boston, Massachusetts, Washington Dc, Indianapolis, Chicago, Peninsula and Northern Cascades, and many more cities are under a warning.

The National Weather Services (NWS) urges the resident to stay home, and if they go outdoor, please wear warm and appropriate clothing such as one to two layers of clothes, a hat, and gloves.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, always carry this emergency kit:

  • Extra batteries, cell phone, and portable charger
  • Carry a flashlight with extra batteries
  • A first-aid kit containing any necessary medications as well as a pocket knife
  • Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets
  • Windshield scraper
  • Tow chains or rope
  • Shovel
  • Battery-powered radio with extra batteries
  • Water and snack food
  • Emergency flares, bright-colored flag, or emergency distress flag
  • Tire chains
  • Road maps
  • Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair
  • Candles
  • Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables
  • Waterproof matches
  • List of emergency contacts
  • Important documents.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

