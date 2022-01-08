A massive bomb cyclone is about to hit Northeast America.

Image by John Waco,jr/ Unsplash

Experts warn the first bomb cyclone of the 2022 winter season is expected to continue to fall over the Northeast.

A fast-moving system will bring the possibility of additional snow to northern parts of the area on Thursday night, affecting areas this week.

Heavy snowfall and high winds swept across the United States Southeast and Mid-Atlantic region earlier this week, causing schools to close, airplanes to shut down, and thousands of people to suffer from the power outage.

The National Weather Service said the northeastern United States should expect accumulation over the weekend.

Experts and states officials have warned the resident of the Northeast United States about severe weather such as:

According to the New York Police Department, travelers in New York City should prepare for tough travel times.

State officials have issued a safety warning to residents of Pennsylvania.

Because of the storms, New Jersey has declared a state of emergency.

Air travelers will be affected by the huge winter storm. According to the New York Post, over 2,200 flights were canceled due to winter weather, many of them occurring in the Northeast.

Tennessee officials warned residents to travel only when if necessary.

According to Accuweather, in New York City, west Virginia, it might get up to 6 to 8 inches of snow.

AccuWeather meteorologist Bernie Rayno said that if the storm intensifies quickly enough, up to a foot of snow could fall in Maine, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and Massachusetts.

Residents are urged to stay home, and if they must travel, they should be prepared for long delays and carry an emergency kit containing extra food, water, and clothing. If you decide to stay home, make sure you have a backup plan in case of a power loss.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, always carry this emergency kit:

Extra batteries, cell phone, and portable charger

Carry a flashlight with extra batteries

A first-aid kit containing any necessary medications as well as a pocket knife

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Tow chains or rope

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Water and snack food

Emergency flares, bright-colored flag, or emergency distress flag

Tire chains

Road maps

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Candles

Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables

Waterproof matches

List of emergency contacts

Important documents.

