An unimaginable case in history of a man who did not eat anything for 382 days.

Most people can survive at least a few weeks without eating, but fasting for more than a year seems impossible.

There are some limits to how long people can survive without food , which is complicated, as people who live without water are nearly impossible to survive a week, but the time taken to starve can make a huge difference.

Today we will discuss the story of the man who did not eat for 382 days , an extreme example of losing weight by hunger.

The incredible story of a 27-year-old Scottish man who went 382 days without eating in a desperate attempt to lose weight was published in the 1973 edition of Postgraduate Medical Journal.

This man, Angus Barbieri , not only completed the extreme challenge, but he also maintained his health and was able to reduce his weight from 456 to 180 pounds.

Water, black tea, black coffee, and soda were the only beverages Angus drank because all were naturally calorie-free. His doctors also advised him to take high-dose vitamin supplements. These vitamins were essential to keeping his organs functioning without food . Later on, the doctors prescribed a high dose of yeast to keep his digestive system in good working order.

Angus' blood glucose levels have been continuously low for the past eight months, around two mmol/l, but he has had no harmful effects as a result.

Angus Barberi's fast of 382 days was the longest ever recorded in a 1971 edition of The Guinness Book of Records.

On 7 September 1990, Angus Barbieri passed away. Many people believe he died of natural causes, but others believe he died of health issues.

As surprising as this story may sound, it is worth noting that such intense fasting is not advised. According to Snopes , long fasting was famous in the 1960s and 1970s, but it fell out of favor with dieters following several medical reports of difficulties and even deaths . Long fasts are now only advised as part of doctor-supervised therapy and only when patients meet specific medical requirements.

