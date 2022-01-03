Experts warn dangerous superbug fungus infections found in some cities of America.

Image by CDC/Unsplash

A deadly superbug infection has been detected in several hospitals in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refer to this deadly fungus as C. auris, a "serious global health threat." From New York to California, the CDC reported 1,156 clinical cases of the yeast fungus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), superbugs meaning bacteria strains, infect about 2 million people in the United States each year, killing nearly 23,000 people. When you consider that superbugs are recognized for their resistance to certain types of medicines, it's not surprising.

On Tuesday, December 28, The Oregon Health Authority stated three cases of Candida auris had been reported at a hospital in the state capital, Salem.

According to the Oregon Health Authority , the first case was reported on December 11. The second case was confirmed on December 23, and the third case on December 27.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), In 2009, this bacterial disease was first identified in Asia, and now the infection has only emerged in the United States.

The most common symptoms are chills and fever, and the fungus can cause infection in wounds and the bloodstream, colonize people's skin, and spread through close contact or contaminated surfaces.

Candida auris is very difficult to detect and must be identified using specialized technology.

The fungus "may cause dangerous infections, particularly in patients with serious medical conditions," according to Rebecca Pierce, manager of Oregon's Healthcare-Associated Infections Program .

