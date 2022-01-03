Experts warn dangerous superbug fungus infections found in some cities of America.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G0RvJ_0dbUb4l300
Image byCDC/Unsplash

A deadly superbug infection has been detected in several hospitals in the United States.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) refer to this deadly fungus as C. auris, a "serious global health threat." From New York to California, the CDC reported 1,156 clinical cases of the yeast fungus.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), superbugs meaning bacteria strains, infect about 2 million people in the United States each year, killing nearly 23,000 people. When you consider that superbugs are recognized for their resistance to certain types of medicines, it's not surprising.

On Tuesday, December 28, The Oregon Health Authority stated three cases of Candida auris had been reported at a hospital in the state capital, Salem.

According to the Oregon Health Authority, the first case was reported on December 11. The second case was confirmed on December 23, and the third case on December 27.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), In 2009, this bacterial disease was first identified in Asia, and now the infection has only emerged in the United States.

The most common symptoms are chills and fever, and the fungus can cause infection in wounds and the bloodstream, colonize people's skin, and spread through close contact or contaminated surfaces.

Candida auris is very difficult to detect and must be identified using specialized technology.

The fungus "may cause dangerous infections, particularly in patients with serious medical conditions," according to Rebecca Pierce, manager of Oregon's Healthcare-Associated Infections Program.

What are you think about superbug infection? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Health# Public safety# Infection# Bacterial# Fungus

Comments / 297

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, living life all content creator.

Chicago, IL
14098 followers

More from Alissa Rose

Using harmful hand sanitizers can lead to cancer.

People use many harmful products every day, and since the coronavirus pandemic started, hand sanitizer has become the most used product. Today we will discuss some hand sanitizer, which causes cancer-causing chemicals.

Read full story
2 comments

Could black death made a comeback?

The Black Death was one of the most catastrophic diseases recorded in ancient times, and some people also called it 'Magna Mortalitas' (great mortality), highlighting the high mortality rate.

Read full story
172 comments

An unimaginable case in history of a man who did not eat anything for 382 days.

Most people can survive at least a few weeks without eating, but fasting for more than a year seems impossible. There are some limits to how long people can survive without food, which is complicated, as people who live without water are nearly impossible to survive a week, but the time taken to starve can make a huge difference.

Read full story
38 comments
Chicago, IL

A severe winter storm is coming to Chicago IL this New Year's weekend.

According to National Weather Services (NWS), severe weather has been forecasted in the major area of Illinois Chicago. During the busy afternoon and evening hours, the Chicago area is under winter weather advisories. Severe travel conditions were reported throughout the region as snow began to fall.

Read full story
3 comments

Experts warn that grocery items are going to be very expensive in 2022.

Experts say the significant impact of inflation will be heavy on the food market in the first half of 2022. On Monday, The Wall Street Journal said that data from research firm IRI predicts a 5% increase in food costs in the first half of next year.

Read full story
1056 comments

Eligible taxpayers can get $5,980 stimulus checks this holiday?

According to the IRS, Earned Income Tax Credit payments will be issued for some low- and middle-income Americans and their families will receive a tax exemption. A person with two children and those with low income may receive a credit of 40% of their earnings, up to a maximum of $5,980.

Read full story
12 comments

A surprise stimulus check is coming this holiday.

There is some good news for Americans, and a select few will receive another stimulus check before the holidays. The federal government's fourth stimulus check has been canceled, but some states will still be handing out cash to residents in time for the holidays.

Read full story
35 comments

The English Sweat Disease took the lives of thousands and then disappeared from history.

Image byJohn Collier, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. A mysterious and contagious disease called English Sweating Sickness or Sweating Disease was found in England in the late 15th century.

Read full story
185 comments

American health could suffer due to climate change.

Climate change in the United States is worsening day by day. As we all see today, hurricanes are becoming stronger and more significant, heat waves are more frequent, the severity of land-falling increases, wildfires are bigger, and Seas are warmer, and flooding is more common.

Read full story
24 comments
Florida State

Experts warn Florida residents should prepare for severe weather this week.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), severe weather has been predicted in many areas of Florida. There is a risk of severe weather in parts of Florida from Saturday through Sunday. During this week, the storm at the front could produce destructive winds, and the chance of rain will increase from Monday night through Tuesday morning.

Read full story
70 comments
Arizona State

Experts warn Arizona residents should prepare heavy storm this week.

According to National Weather Services (NWS), a dangerous storm is expected to hit many regions of Arizona this week. Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, a powerful winter storm will wreak havoc. This is primarily for areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, the Kaibab Plateau, and higher terrain in northeastern Arizona above 6,500 feet in elevation.

Read full story
13 comments
California State

Experts warn California residents should prepare for a massive storm today.

According to National Weather Services (NWS) warning, the dangerous winter storm will cause heavy snowfall with strong winds and whitewash conditions. This weekend and into next week, an incoming atmospheric river will bring heavy snowfall, flooding, heavy rain, and possible strong wind to the Bay Area.

Read full story
Ohio State

Experts warn Ohio residents should prepare for massive storms this weekend.

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a dangerous storm is expected to hit central Ohio this weekend. Heavy rain and possibly severe storms are expected in the region overnight.

Read full story
26 comments
Texas State

These are fastest growing cities in Texas.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the United States, with a population of about 29 million. And it is also ranked the 3rd fastest-growing state in America.

Read full story
Georgia State

Fastest Growing Cities in Georgia.

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Georgia has increased by 9.43% from 2010 to 2020. And it is the 8th most populous state in the country. However, the United States population growth has not been constant everywhere. Nearly every state in at least one major metro area reported the fastest population growth rate than the comparable national rate of 6.7 percent.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

These are fastest growing cities in Florida.

According to the U.S Census Bureau, Florida is one of the most popular states in the country, as well as the 5th fastest-growing state. It is possible that one day, the Sunshine State may become the most populous state in the country. Because growth has slowed in California and Texas.

Read full story
39 comments
Washington State

National Weather Services warns of devastating floods could hit Pacific Northwest.

Several major storms are forecast this week; heavy rain may increase flood risk in western Washington this week. According to a National Weather Service (NWS) report, rising snow levels may increase heavy rainfall and pose a risk of flooding in western Washington between Thursday and Saturday.

Read full story
32 comments
Illinois State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Illinois.

Illinois is well known for its delicious food, vibrant architecture, iconic neighborhoods, and most popular tourist destination. But did you know that most dangerous animals lived in Illinois?

Read full story
40 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy