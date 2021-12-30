Experts warn that grocery items are going to be very expensive in 2022.

Image by Viki Mohamad/Unsplash

Experts say the significant impact of inflation will be heavy on the food market in the first half of 2022.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal said that data from research firm IRI predicts a 5% increase in food costs in the first half of next year.

If you believe that grocery item prices are already out of control, then prepare yourself because your trips to the supermarket will get even more expensive in the new year.

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics stated that earlier this month that the Consumer Price Index increased 6.8% from a year ago in November, marking the highest annual increase since 1982. Food prices at home increased by 6.4 percent overall over the previous year, with meats, poultry, fish, and eggs seeing the largest increases of 12.8 percent.

According to supermarket executives contacted by The Wall Street Journal, prices for almost everything, from necessities like bread, dairy products, snacks, mustard, alcohol, and production for candies, are projected to rise in 2022.

Many major food supply companies in the United States have recently announced price increases for 2022. Kraft Heinz, General Mills, and Mondelez International have announced rising prices on products ranging from candy to cereal to Jell-O that will take effect in the new year.

As a result of the continued supply chain challenges, various essential food items are expected to become more expensive.

