A severe winter storm is coming to Chicago IL this New Year's weekend.

Image by Jonny McNee/Unsplash

According to National Weather Services (NWS), severe weather has been forecasted in the major area of Illinois Chicago.

Image by NWS

During the busy afternoon and evening hours, the Chicago area is under winter weather advisories. Severe travel conditions were reported throughout the region as snow began to fall.

Mud can accumulate, especially in grassy areas. However, motorists are still advised to exercise caution in the form of snowfall because several inches of snow is possible.

Image by NWS

On New Years Day, the strong storms will reach the area snowfall will increase from the southwest till late Saturday evening.

According to the Weather Services, "Stay alert on the roads and be sure to increase the distance between yourself and other vehicles."

If you are traveling, be prepared for the highly gusty condition. Ensure to secure any items that might blow away in the wind before you leave. https://abc7chicago.com/chicago-weather-forecast-radar-snow/11396709/

Trees and power lines are likely to be blown down by strong winds. And also, there is a possibility of widespread power outages. Travel will be difficult to impossible, especially for high-profile vehicles.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, always carry this emergency kit:

Extra batteries, cell phone, and portable charger

Carry a flashlight with extra batteries

A first-aid kit containing any necessary medications as well as a pocket knife

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Tow chains or rope

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Water and snack food

Emergency flares, bright-colored flag, or emergency distress flag

Tire chains

Road maps

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Candles

Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Waterproof matches

List of emergency contacts

What are you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.