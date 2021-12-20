American health could suffer due to climate change.

Image by engin akyurt/ Unsplash

Climate change in the United States is worsening day by day. As we all see today, hurricanes are becoming stronger and more significant, heat waves are more frequent, the severity of land-falling increases, wildfires are bigger, and Seas are warmer, and flooding is more common.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency (E.P.A.), global warming makes American life more difficult in various ways that put their health, safety, and homes at risk.

The effects of climate change risk our health by affecting the water we drink, the air we breathe, the food we eat, and the weather we experience.

Due to climate changes, the air quality worsened and affected the air we breathe indoors and outdoors, leading to asthma attacks and respiratory and cardiovascular health effects, airborne allergens, such as ragweed pollen.

Image by CDC

Increased severity of extreme weather, such as heavy rainfall, floods, droughts, and storms, endangers people's health during and after the event.

If nothing is done about climate change, more than 100 million people could return to extreme poverty by 2030. The harmful effects of climate change on people's health may play a major role in this reversal.

According to researchers, climate change is also linked to an increased incidence of dengue fever, a mosquito-borne disease whose transmission capacity has increased from 3% to 6% since 1990 as a result of climate change.

In vulnerable areas, climate change could increase diarrhea by up to 10% by 2030.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Climate change impacts social and environmental determinants of health, such as safe drinking water, adequate food, clean air, and safe shelter.

Climate change is expected to result in an additional 250 000 deaths per year between 2030 and 2050 due to starvation, diarrhea, malaria, and heat stress.

