Experts warn Arizona residents should prepare heavy storm this week.

According to National Weather Services (NWS), a dangerous storm is expected to hit many regions of Arizona this week.
Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, a powerful winter storm will wreak havoc. This is primarily for areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, the Kaibab Plateau, and higher terrain in northeastern Arizona above 6,500 feet in elevation.
A High Wind Warning is in effect for northern and eastern Arizona from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Harmful wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, so beware of dangerous cross-winds, blowing snow, and blowing dust.
Due to severe storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a travel advisory for the mountains. If you must travel, bring emergency supplies.
Residents are urged to stay home, and if traveling is necessary, check weather and road conditions by dialing 511 with Arizona.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, always carry this emergency kit:
- Extra batteries, cell phone, and portable charger
- Carry a flashlight with extra batteries
- A first-aid kit containing any necessary medications as well as a pocket knife
- Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets
- Windshield scraper
- Tow chains or rope
- Shovel
- Battery-powered radio with extra batteries
- Water and snack food
- Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, or emergency flares
- Tire chains
- Road maps
- Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair
- Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice
- Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables
- Hazard or other reflectors
- Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water
