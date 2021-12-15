Experts warn Arizona residents should prepare heavy storm this week.

Image by Thom Holmes/Unsplash

According to National Weather Services (NWS), a dangerous storm is expected to hit many regions of Arizona this week.

Tuesday night through Wednesday morning, a powerful winter storm will wreak havoc. This is primarily for areas along the Mogollon Rim, the White Mountains, the Kaibab Plateau, and higher terrain in northeastern Arizona above 6,500 feet in elevation.

A High Wind Warning is in effect for northern and eastern Arizona from Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. Harmful wind gusts of up to 60 mph are possible, so beware of dangerous cross-winds, blowing snow, and blowing dust.

Due to severe storms, the National Weather Service (NWS) has issued a travel advisory for the mountains. If you must travel, bring emergency supplies.

Residents are urged to stay home, and if traveling is necessary, check weather and road conditions by dialing 511 with Arizona.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, always carry this emergency kit:

Extra batteries, cell phone, and portable charger

Carry a flashlight with extra batteries

A first-aid kit containing any necessary medications as well as a pocket knife

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Tow chains or rope

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Water and snack food

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, or emergency flares

Tire chains

Road maps

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

