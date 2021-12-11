Experts warn Ohio residents should prepare for massive storms this weekend.

Image by WikiImages/ Pixabay

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a dangerous storm is expected to hit central Ohio this weekend. Heavy rain and possibly severe storms are expected in the region overnight.

On Friday, the Storm Prediction Center issued a level four, or moderate, the risk for severe weather.

According to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center, more than 17 million citizens in the Ohio, Mississippi, and Tennessee Valleys region could face the possibility of moderate to severe weather Friday night.

Showers and perhaps severe thunderstorms are expected after 1 a.m. Saturday in Wilmington, Ohio, according to the National Weather Service.

Storm Prediction Center meteorologist Bill Bunting told CBS News that "We believe the storms tonight, some of them, have the potential to produce fairly long-track tornadoes, meaning several miles in length and that has the potential to cause significant structural damage."

Residents in storm-affected areas are urged to have multiple ways to receive wake-up warnings, quickly move to the basement in the event of a tornado, prepare an emergency supply kit, and know where to go when warnings are issued.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), to prepare an emergency supply kit these steps must follow:

Extra batteries, a cell phone, and a portable charger

Spare batteries for a flashlight

A first-aid kit containing any necessary medications as well as a pocket knife

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Tow chains or rope

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Water and snack food

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, or emergency flares

Tire chains

Road maps

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

What are you think about it? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for educational and informational purposes.