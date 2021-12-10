Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

Image by Colin Lloyd/Unsplash

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), several winter storm is expected to hit Colorado, Utah, and other major states of America this week.

The season's first massive winter storm will move into the northern mountains. And the heavy snow will fall first along the Rabbit Ears near-Rocky Mountain National Park border and in the mountains to the north but will spread through Summit County late Thursday and into the night.

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), the snow expected in Salt lake city is 4-6 inches, and the storm will cause hazardous travel conditions, snow accumulations, strong winds, and areas of blowing snow in the state.

Due to heavier snowfall rates are possible during the afternoon and evening in central and southern Utah.

The majority of Colorado's mountains are under a storm warning, with some areas expecting up to 2 feet of snow, including Rabbit Ears Pass (15-30 inches), Rocky Mountain National Park and Cameron Pass (10-20 inches), San Juan and Sawatch Mountains (10-20 inches), and the areas surrounding Crested Butte (1-2 feet).

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), Northern Nebraska has the highest chance of 6 inches or more of snow in the most recent snow forecast.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), It is best to avoid traveling, but if travel is necessary, always keep this emergency kit:

Cell phone, portable charger, and extra batteries

Flashlight with extra batteries

First aid kit with any medications needed and a pocket knife

Items to stay warm such as extra hats, coats, mittens, and blankets

Windshield scraper

Tow chains or rope

Shovel

Battery-powered radio with extra batteries

Water and snack food

Bright colored flag or help signs, emergency distress flag, or emergency flares

Tire chains

Road maps

Canned compressed air with sealant for emergency tire repair

Cat litter or sand to help tires get traction, or road salt to melt ice

Booster cables with a fully charged battery or jumper cables

Hazard or other reflectors

Waterproof matches and a can to melt snow for water

