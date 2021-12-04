Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm may hit Hawaii this week.

Image by WikiImages/ Pixabay

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for parts of Hawaii where heavy snow and damaging winds are expected from tomorrow through Saturday.

Strong winds will make the situation terrible from Friday to Saturday night. Wind gusts are expected to exceed 100 mph, which is equivalent to the winds of a mid-range Category 2 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson wind scale.

Metrologists said that traveling could be very difficult or almost impossible. Because strong winds will make walking and driving very dangerous and can cause significant damage or injury.

According to AccuWeather, a dangerous storm could bring heavy rain, flash flooding, and landslides on Friday and Saturday.

"This storm will advance a moisture-rich front through the islands later this week, with heavy rain and perhaps localized flooding on the Big Island," said Alex Sosnowski, Senior Meteorologist at AccuWeather.

The National Weather Service said in the outlooks that "Additional rainbands may also develop and affect Oahu and Kauai Counties as the program moves forward to next week."

This Kona low weather system can stop over the island chain, resulting in incessant rains. Given the ongoing drought in Hawaii, flash flooding can be a big threat because the land cannot absorb water efficiently.

