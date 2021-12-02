Image by Pete Alexopoulos/ Unsplash

According to the United States Census Bureau, Texas is one of the most popular states in the U.S, with a population of about 29 million. And it is also ranked the 3rd fastest-growing state in America.

A variety of factors drive population growth in cities and towns all over the United States. As the number of residents increases, people may be looking for better job opportunities, the death rate may drop, the birth rate may be higher, and the cost of living may go down.

There are many reasons people move to Texas, such as many jobs opportunities, low cost of living, good food, many outdoor activities, cheaper home, and the beautiful warm weather.

Here are the fastest-growing cities in Texas.

1. Frisco

Image by Erik Marroquin/ Flickr

Frisco is one of the best places to live in the United States and it is also the fastest-growing city with a population of about 50,000 residents.

Frisco, an area of Dallas, is close to big attractions such as The Dallas World Aquarium and The Dallas Museum of Art.

In May 2021, the national unemployment rate was 5.8%, but Collin and Denton's counties had an unemployment rate of 4.6%.

2.McKinney

Image by Diann Bayes/ Flickr

McKinney is in Collin County and it is one of the best places to live in Texas, with a population of about 200,000 citizens. and also McKinney was the 3rd fastest-growing city in the United States.

In McKinney, the median household income is $113,806, the poverty rate is 6.88%, the median rental cost has risen to $1,394 per month, and the median home value is $309,200.

Citizens enjoy McKinney's historic city with its 289-acre nature preserve and museum-like, Heard Natural Science Museum, stores, food, Wildlife Sanctuary, and an art scene.

