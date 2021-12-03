Image by Denis Arslanbekov/ Unsplash

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the population of Georgia has increased by 9.43% from 2010 to 2020. And it is the 8th most populous state in the country.

However, the United States population growth has not been constant everywhere. Nearly every state in at least one major metro area reported the fastest population growth rate than the comparable national rate of 6.7 percent.

There are many reasons people are moving to Georgia, such as the beautiful warm weather, jobs opportunities, low-cost living, and unique cities.

Here are the fastest-growing cities in Georgia.

1. Atlanta

Atlanta is the capital of Georgia. And it is the largest city with a population of approximately 500,000 people with a metro area of ​​5.9 million.

Atlanta is the 3rd most important center for Fortune 500 companies in the United States, including the headquarters of the famous Coca-Cola.

Atlanta is well known for its music scenes, amazing restaurants, art, history, and distinct culture, and affordable place to live.

2. Savannah

Savannah is located in Chatham County, Georgia, with a population of about 329,000, a 1.54% increase from 2021. And it is the fifth-largest city of Georgia after Atlanta.

Savannah is the most popular tourist destination, and it is one of the largest ports of the shipping container and home to various company headquarters, including JCB and Titlemax.

According to the latest ACS, the racial composition of the Savannah was:

White is about 38.88%

Black or African Americans are about 53.93%

Asians are about 2.61%

Native Americans are about 0.29%

Two or more races are about 2.78%

