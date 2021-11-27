National Weather Services warns of devastating floods could hit Pacific Northwest.

Image by Ray Bilcliff/ Pexels

Several major storms are forecast this week; heavy rain may increase flood risk in western Washington this week.

According to a National Weather Service (NWS) report, rising snow levels may increase heavy rainfall and pose a risk of flooding in western Washington between Thursday and Saturday.

Inslee's department said in a statement that "severe storms with flooding, landslides, mudslides, and straight-line winds are causing road closures, the need to establish alternative transport routes, evacuations, and impact on local utility services, including significant power outages, localized shortages in available drinking water, and damage to homes and other public and private property and infrastructure."

Rainfall forecasts show a risk of 6 to 10 inches of rain in Canada through next Wednesday, between 3 and 6 inches in the North Cascades in Washington and 8 to 10 inches on the Olympic Peninsula. More than 10 inches of rain are expected on Vancouver Island next week.

Minor river flooding is possible, especially for north-facing rivers such as Nooksack. A rise in water levels can also be seen in the rivers of King County. The Skokomish River in Mason County's Potlach is a target of flooding in the coming days. Keep in mind: River forecasts are challenging and subject to extreme change.

It will begin raining in the northwest on Thanksgiving Day, with some areas affected by recent flooding expected to see up to 3 inches by Friday.

Due to adverse weather conditions, citizens of Washington State should be careful.

