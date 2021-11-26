Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Illinois.

Image by Pawan Sharma/ Unsplash

Illinois is well known for its delicious food, vibrant architecture, iconic neighborhoods, and most popular tourist destination. But did you know that most dangerous animals lived in Illinois?

Like Illinois, a big state has a diverse wildlife population filled with snakes, deer, mosquitoes, and mountain lions that kill hundreds of people.

Here is the list of the most dangerous animal in Illinois.

1. Massasauga snake

Image by Jake Scott/ Flickr

According to The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR), We have around 40 species of snakes. Still, fortunately, only four of them are poisonous.

If the Massasauga snake bites you, you will not die, but you need medical attention immediately.

You can identify these snakes with their appearance like Massasauga is a small snake with a bit of thick body, and it can grow up to 2 feet, and the Massasauga is brown or light brown, with large, light-edged chocolate brown spots on the back and smaller spots on the sides.

The bite of the Massasauga snake is life-threatening and painful, and you may experience these symptoms are:

Weakness

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

Difficulty in breathing

Burning sensation around the bitten area

Discoloration

2. Mountain lion

Image by Stephen Nelson/ Flickr

Mountain lions are lived in Illinois, a claw swing can be a big life-threatening to humans. And they are generally found wherever deer are present. Their usual habitat is steep, rocky canyons or mountainous terrain.

You can identify them with there 8 feet long bodies, and they usually appear as solid brown, with slightly darker hairs, and live in warm weather.

Are you worried about dangerous animals in Illinois? Give your opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. It is not medical advice, and if any of these dangerous animals bite you, please consult a doctor.