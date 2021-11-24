Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

Image by WikiImages/ Pixabay

Metrologists are worried about a major storm that could hit several cities in Central and Eastern America next week.

If millions of people go out on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the storm will cause big trouble.

According to AccuWeather, chief meteorologist Jon Porter stated, "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel."

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), "The storm continues to be a major center of weather just before Thanksgiving, but it will still take some time to work out its details."

Flooding on roadways and highways can result in significant travel delays for drivers.

According to a published report, over 53 million people are expected to travel during Thanksgiving this year, a 13% increase over the previous year.

AccuWeather's chief meteorologist Paul Pastelok stated, "This storm could bring a lot of rain to the Interstate 95 corridor."

According to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, Airlines could face significant prior cancellations with planes and crew members if the storm is gone by Wednesday.

As per the New York Post, Strong winds in the days before Thanksgiving could cause delays in important transportation centers in the East and Midwest.

After a cold front, winds of 30 to 50 mph can be expected for about a day, most of which are near the Great Lakes.

Are you worried about the major storm approaching America this week? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only.