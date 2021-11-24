Metrologists warn of a dangerous storm approaching America this week.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CfZtx_0d1kkPIH00
Image byWikiImages/ Pixabay

Metrologists are worried about a major storm that could hit several cities in Central and Eastern America next week.

If millions of people go out on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the storm will cause big trouble.

According to AccuWeather, chief meteorologist Jon Porter stated, "We could be looking at a huge mess and a real wrench in holiday travel."

According to the National Weather Services (NWS), "The storm continues to be a major center of weather just before Thanksgiving, but it will still take some time to work out its details."

Flooding on roadways and highways can result in significant travel delays for drivers.

According to a published report, over 53 million people are expected to travel during Thanksgiving this year, a 13% increase over the previous year.

AccuWeather's chief meteorologist Paul Pastelok stated, "This storm could bring a lot of rain to the Interstate 95 corridor."

According to CNN meteorologist Chad Myers, Airlines could face significant prior cancellations with planes and crew members if the storm is gone by Wednesday.

As per the New York Post, Strong winds in the days before Thanksgiving could cause delays in important transportation centers in the East and Midwest.

After a cold front, winds of 30 to 50 mph can be expected for about a day, most of which are near the Great Lakes.

Are you worried about the major storm approaching America this week? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
Extreme weathrWeatherStormHeavy RainThanksgiving

Comments / 355

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, living life all content creator.

Chicago, IL
10969 followers

More from Alissa Rose

Washington State

National Weather Services warns of devastating floods could hit Pacific Northwest.

Several major storms are forecast this week; heavy rain may increase flood risk in western Washington this week. According to a National Weather Service (NWS) report, rising snow levels may increase heavy rainfall and pose a risk of flooding in western Washington between Thursday and Saturday.

Read full story
1 comments
Illinois State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Illinois.

Illinois is well known for its delicious food, vibrant architecture, iconic neighborhoods, and most popular tourist destination. But did you know that most dangerous animals lived in Illinois?

Read full story
38 comments
Tennessee State

Experts warn of most dangerous plant in Tennessee.

We all know that plants are considered an important resource as they support life in many ways, such as cleaning the outdoor and indoor air. And using plants home-grown in your area is another way to make sure your garden is helping the environment.

Read full story
1 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Experts warn of most dangerous plants in Los Angeles.

Los Angeles is one of the most famous cities in the world. And the town is famous for its warm climate, gorgeous beaches, theme parks, and natural beauty. But the natural beauty in this country has to pay the price. Yes, you heard it right; In this article, we will discuss the most dangerous plants in Los Angeles.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Experts warn of most dangerous tree found in Florida.

As you all know, the Sunshine States are known for attacks by dangerous creepy creatures. But did you know that the deadliest tree is also found in Florida?. According to The Guinness Book of World Records, the world's most dangerous tree (Manchineel tree) is found in Florida.

Read full story
26 comments
Ohio State

Fastest growing city in Ohio.

Ohio is the 7th largest state in the country. And approximately two-thirds of Ohio's counties have lost their populations in the past decade. And at the same time, rapidly growing areas such as Franklin County remained to connect citizens.

Read full story
13 comments
Georgia State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Georgia.

Georgia is known for its natural beauty, the highest peak, fresh fruits, and beautiful warm climate. But do you know that Georgia is also famous for poisonous and dangerous animals?

Read full story
35 comments
California State

Experts warn most dangerous animals in California.

California, one of the most popular states, and is famous for natural beauty, vibrant food culture, movies, music, and beautiful beaches. But did you know that California is also home to some dangerous animals, birds, and insects?

Read full story
24 comments
Arizona State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Arizona.

Arizona is famous for its warm hot weather, beautiful mountains, natural beauty. But did you know that Arizona is the home of the deadliest animal?. If you live in Arizona, you need to know about these deadly creepy creatures.

Read full story
27 comments
Texas State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Texas.

Texas is known for its live music, lovely hot temperatures, and food, but did you know that more people die from animal attacks in Texas than in any other state. If you come in contact with any of these dangerous animals of Texas, they can kill you.

Read full story
36 comments
Ohio State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Ohio.

Ohio is home to many different natural environments and has a few public stops such as the Cuyahoga Valley national parks and Shawnee State Forest. These environments are home to a wide variety of creatures and creepy crawlies locally.

Read full story
43 comments

The supply chain crisis could last for a year in the United States.

As you all know, numbers of ships are having difficulty to transports products from one place to another. Grocery stores across the country are also facing problems. Around 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. arrive through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The standoff of ships has disrupted the global supply chain. Last week, the Biden administration pushed for allowing port complexes to operate 24 hours a day to unload and deliver goods to consumers.

Read full story
7 comments
Florida State

National Weather Service Warns Dangerous Strom May Hit Central Florida.

Today a Western-born cold wave could hit central Florida, creating a cold front with thunderstorms over the weekend, risk of storms, and temperatures falling in the 50s. Rainfall and storms will go west to mid-morning, and the risk of severe thunderstorms will persist into the evening.

Read full story
1 comments

Experts Warn Major Cyclone Could Hit America This Week.

In the western US, a bomb cyclone with tropical-storm strength and a destructive atmospheric river will hit Saturday night through Sunday, bringing flooding rain, wet snow, strong winds, and spreading coastal surf.

Read full story
226 comments
Texas State

Experts warn of deadly onion spreading in Texas.

If you have onion in your house, throw it away immediately. According to the CDC, salmonella outbreaks in 37 states, including Texas more than 600 people are sick with various imported onions.

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia State

Expert warns of the most deadly Caterpillar Found In Virginia.

Virginia wildlife officials have issued a notice to citizens after reports of several sightings of venomous puss caterpillars. The tiny hairs on the insect are toxic nails, which can cause pain like a bee sting.

Read full story
33 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy