Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Georgia.

Image by David Clode/ Unsplash

Georgia is known for its natural beauty, the highest peak, fresh fruits, and beautiful warm climate. But do you know that Georgia is also famous for poisonous and dangerous animals?

There are 46 types of snakes in Georgia, and according to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources (DNR), six of them are deadly.

Georgia ranks sixth in the deadliest animal attacks. If you live in Georgia, you need to know about these deadly animals that live in Georgia.

So here is the list of the most dangerous animals in Georgia.

1. Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake

Image by Peter Paplanus/ Flickr

The eastern diamondback rattlesnake is one of the most dangerous animals in Georgia. It is the most poisonous snake in America.

Some snakes do not bite unless they feel threatened, but the eastern diamondback rattlesnake is very aggressive and quick to bite.

You can identify them with diamond shape patterns in their back, and they are 3 to 6 feet long, and they can grow up to 8 feet, and they can be muddy grey, olive green, or blackish-grey.

It is known for its poisonous bite, which can be deadly for humans.

If eastern diamondback rattlesnake bite, you may experience these signs and symptoms:

Irritation and burning in the bitten area

Difficulty in breathing

Weakness

Fever

Nausea

Vomiting

blurred vision

2. Ticks

Image by Ryszard/ Flickr

Ticks are one of the most dangerous spices in Georgia. They don't harm humans, but they can transmit deadly diseases to humans and animals.

This type of ticks in Georgia carries Lyme disease, one of the most harmful transmitted by the insect.

According to the Georgia Department of Agriculture, ticks are primarily active in winter. and they are usually appeared in the garden, around the wooden area, park, and back yards.

Protect yourself with these ticks using:

Insect repellent

Always wear long pants and shocks

Protect your legs

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), these symptoms you experience tickborne diseases:

Headache

Muscles pain

joint pain

Fever

Red rashes over the bitten area

Weakness

Nausea Vomiting

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. It is not medical advice, and if any of these dangerous animals bite you, please consult a doctor before making any decision that could impact your health.