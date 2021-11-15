Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Arizona.

Image by Anton Darius/ Unsplash

Arizona is famous for its warm hot weather, beautiful mountains, natural beauty. But did you know that Arizona is the home of the deadliest animal?

If you live in Arizona, you need to know about these deadly creepy creatures.

Here is the list of the most dangerous animal in Arizona.

1. Arizona Coral Snake

The Arizona Coral Snake is also known as the Western Coral. They are commonly found in central and southern Arizona.

Arizona Coral Snake generally appears with a distinctive pattern of black, yellow, and red rings surrounding its body. And they can grow up to 2 feet.

These symptoms may occur if a coral snake has bitten you.

Swelling

Nausea

Vomiting

Dizziness

Fever

2. Gila Monster

Gila Monster is also known as a large lizard, and they are commonly seen in western and southern Arizona.

According to National Geographic, you can easily recognize them by their large heads, short thick tails, and black bodies with pink, orange, or yellow patterns.

Symptoms of Gila Monster may occur.

Intense burning around the pain area

Weakness

Increase heart rate

Low blood pressure

Dizziness

Fever, Nausea

Vomiting

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. It is not medical advice, and if any of these dangerous animals bite you, please consult a doctor before making any decision that could impact your health.