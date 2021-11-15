Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Arizona.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3y1Vo1_0cx2WHnC00
Image byAnton Darius/ Unsplash

Arizona is famous for its warm hot weather, beautiful mountains, natural beauty. But did you know that Arizona is the home of the deadliest animal?

If you live in Arizona, you need to know about these deadly creepy creatures.

Here is the list of the most dangerous animal in Arizona.

1. Arizona Coral Snake

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26opU2_0cx2WHnC00
Image byJake Scott/ Flickr

The Arizona Coral Snake is also known as the Western Coral. They are commonly found in central and southern Arizona.

Arizona Coral Snake generally appears with a distinctive pattern of black, yellow, and red rings surrounding its body. And they can grow up to 2 feet.

These symptoms may occur if a coral snake has bitten you.

  • Swelling
  • Nausea
  • Vomiting
  • Dizziness
  • Fever

2. Gila Monster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKALW_0cx2WHnC00
Image byDavid Clode/ Unsplash

Gila Monster is also known as a large lizard, and they are commonly seen in western and southern Arizona.

According to National Geographic, you can easily recognize them by their large heads, short thick tails, and black bodies with pink, orange, or yellow patterns.

Symptoms of Gila Monster may occur.

  • Intense burning around the pain area
  • Weakness
  • Increase heart rate
  • Low blood pressure
  • Dizziness
  • Fever, Nausea
  • Vomiting

Are you worried about dangerous animals in Arizona? Give your valuable opinion in the comment section, and if you think more people should read this article, share it on social media and with your friends and family.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. It is not medical advice, and if any of these dangerous animals bite you, please consult a doctor before making any decision that could impact your health.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 27

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, living life all content creator.

Chicago, IL
8533 followers

More from Alissa Rose

Experts Warn A Major Storm Could Hit America Next Week.

Metrologists are worried about a major storm that could hit several cities in Central and Eastern America next week. If millions of people go out on the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, the storm will cause big trouble.

Read full story
6 comments
Georgia State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Georgia.

Georgia is known for its natural beauty, the highest peak, fresh fruits, and beautiful warm climate. But do you know that Georgia is also famous for poisonous and dangerous animals?

Read full story
30 comments
Florida State

Experts warn Worlds most dangerous tree found in Florida.

As you all know, the Sunshine States are known for attacks by dangerous creepy creatures. But did you know that the deadliest tree is also found in Florida?. According to The Guinness Book of World Records, the world's most dangerous tree (Manchineel tree) is found in Florida.

Read full story
6 comments
California State

Experts warn most dangerous animals in California.

California, one of the most popular states, and is famous for natural beauty, vibrant food culture, movies, music, and beautiful beaches. But did you know that California is also home to some dangerous animals, birds, and insects?

Read full story
24 comments
Texas State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Texas.

Texas is known for its live music, lovely hot temperatures, and food, but did you know that more people die from animal attacks in Texas than in any other state. If you come in contact with any of these dangerous animals of Texas, they can kill you.

Read full story
35 comments
Ohio State

Experts warn of most dangerous animals in Ohio.

Ohio is home to many different natural environments and has a few public stops such as the Cuyahoga Valley national parks and Shawnee State Forest. These environments are home to a wide variety of creatures and creepy crawlies locally.

Read full story
42 comments

The supply chain crisis could last for a year in the United States.

As you all know, numbers of ships are having difficulty to transports products from one place to another. Grocery stores across the country are also facing problems. Around 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. arrive through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The standoff of ships has disrupted the global supply chain. Last week, the Biden administration pushed for allowing port complexes to operate 24 hours a day to unload and deliver goods to consumers.

Read full story
6 comments
Florida State

National Weather Service Warns Dangerous Strom May Hit Central Florida.

Today a Western-born cold wave could hit central Florida, creating a cold front with thunderstorms over the weekend, risk of storms, and temperatures falling in the 50s. Rainfall and storms will go west to mid-morning, and the risk of severe thunderstorms will persist into the evening.

Read full story
1 comments

Experts Warn Major Cyclone Could Hit America This Week.

In the western US, a bomb cyclone with tropical-storm strength and a destructive atmospheric river will hit Saturday night through Sunday, bringing flooding rain, wet snow, strong winds, and spreading coastal surf.

Read full story
226 comments
Texas State

Experts warn of deadly onion spreading in Texas.

If you have onion in your house, throw it away immediately. According to the CDC, salmonella outbreaks in 37 states, including Texas more than 600 people are sick with various imported onions.

Read full story
11 comments
Virginia State

Expert warns of the most deadly Caterpillar Found In Virginia.

Virginia wildlife officials have issued a notice to citizens after reports of several sightings of venomous puss caterpillars. The tiny hairs on the insect are toxic nails, which can cause pain like a bee sting.

Read full story
33 comments
Asheville, NC

5 Unsafe Cities To Avoid In North Carolina.

North Carolina is a charming southern state known for its lavish Biltmore Estate in Asheville, the concentration of locally-owned craft breweries, beautiful coasts and a breathtaking portion of the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

Read full story
108 comments
Michigan State

Michigan Dog Helped Little Girl Recover After Her Father Passed Away.

In 2016, Emily Taphouse suddenly found herself alone when her husband, Korey, was struck and killed by a hit and run driver. It seemed nothing could fill the hole his absence left in the family, but a pair of bulldogs are doing their best to heal her heart.

Read full story
3 comments

Another Upcoming Tropical Storm Hitting America This Week.

We're well into the most active weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor four systems, including two Tropical Storms Peter and Rose.

Read full story
16 comments

Experts Warn Another Tropical Storm May Come This Weekend.

This year's active tropical season continues as more activity ramps up in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center says Tropical Depression Seventeen raised into Tropical Storm Rose Sunday afternoon, about 370 miles west of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Read full story
26 comments

Another Deadly Infectious Virus Came From Afghan Refugees.

On Friday, President Joe Biden signed an order adding measles to the list of quarantinable diseases after some Afghan refugees were diagnosed with the highly contagious disease after arriving in the United States, which led to a pause in flights of US-bound refugees.

Read full story
316 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy