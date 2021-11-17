Experts warn most dangerous animals in California.

Image by Philipp Pilz/Unsplash

California, one of the most popular states, and is famous for natural beauty, vibrant food culture, movies, music, and beautiful beaches. But did you know that California is also home to some dangerous animals, birds, and insects?

Some animals are hazardous, but you don't have to worry about them because they don't hurt you unless you provoke them.

Here is the list of the most dangerous animals in California, so let's have a look.

1. Rattlesnake

Image by LWS Images1/Flickr

The rattlesnake is one of the most dangerous and poisonous snakes in California.

According to the study, the animal most likely to kill Californians is the rattlesnake. And they're the seventh deadliest animal found in California.

Rattlesnakes are commonly seen in gardens, houses, under wooden pipes, around trees. And you can identify them by their color types like gray, black, brown, and yellow on their skin.

They are very long, and their length can be from 8 to 9 feet.

According to the CDC, if a snake bite bites you, these symptoms generally appear are:

Nausea

vomiting

Redness around the bitten area

Difficulty in breathing

Swelling and severe pain

Low blood pressure

2. The Gray wolf

Image by Robert Larsson/Unsplash

The gray wolf is mainly found in the Sierra Nevada National Park in California.

The gray wolf usually appears in 1 to 2 feet long tails with a mixture of gray, brown, and black.

Wolf packs usually hunt within an area, which can range from 50 square miles to 1,000 square miles.

Disclaimer: This article is only for informational purposes. It is not medical advice, and if any of these dangerous animals bite you, please consult a doctor.