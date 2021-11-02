The supply chain crisis could last for a year in the United States.

Image by Andi Graf/Pixabay

As you all know, numbers of ships are having difficulty to transports products from one place to another. Grocery stores across the country are also facing problems.

Around 40% of all shipping containers entering the U.S. arrive through the Los Angeles and Long Beach ports. The standoff of ships has disrupted the global supply chain. Last week, the Biden administration pushed for allowing port complexes to operate 24 hours a day to unload and deliver goods to consumers.

According to CNBC, "Our analysis at Information Handling Services (IHS) Markit of shipping, port, and manufacturing data finds that the worsening delays will continue well into 2022. Moreover, shipping executives are increasing pessimism–some now expect the disruption to continue even into 2023."

Amazon and Apple are also struggling with a global supply chain crisis.

Logistics experts warn world trade could not be normal till 2022, and several companies announced increased amounts to tackle the additional costs. Buyers may also have to resort to some alternative strategy this year.

Some people think that the holidays are approaching, and choosing a few seasonal staples can be challenging for you.

According to the New York Times, "No one really knows, but there are good reasons to suspect that this will be with us well into 2022 and maybe longer. Shortages and delays are likely to affect this year's Christmas and holiday shopping season by making it much harder to find key goods. A lot of companies ordered earlier, which is exacerbating the shortages, sending more surges of goods toward ports and warehouses."

