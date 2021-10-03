Expert warns alarming levels of heavy metals are found in more baby foods.

Image by Tanaphong Toochinda/Unsplash

The report, posted Wednesday by the House Subcommittee on Economic and Consumer Policy, shares conclusions from an investigation that found dangerously high levels of arsenic, lead and cadmium in some foods tested. Such heavy metals can negatively harm a young child's brain development and are among the most common metals that get into food.

According to the committee's report, the investigation found that Beech-Nut's June 2021 baby food recall was "incomplete," and Gerber failed to recall any of its poisonous products.

The report announced testing conducted by the state of Alaska and funded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration found that multiple samples of Beech-Nut's and Gerber's infant rice cereals contained more inorganic arsenic than the FDA's 100 parts per billion (ppb) limit, which the subcommittee referred to as "an already dangerously-high standard."

Plum Organics baby foods were also found to be contaminated with high levels of toxic heavy metals. Contain up to 225 ppb inorganic arsenic found in the company's finished products. The subcommittee's report contains over 5 ppb lead, and nearly 40% exceed 5 ppb cadmium also found most of Plum's baby foods.

A spokesperson for Beech-Nut Nutrition denied the report in an email, saying, "the assertion that Beech-Nut's rice cereal recall was too narrow is incorrect."

Gerber and Plum Organics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The House Oversight subcommittee called on the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to accelerate its proposed timelines for publishing final limits for these toxic heavy metals and need companies to conduct finished product testing.

It also said baby food companies should voluntarily adopt finished testing products for toxic heavy metals and phase out any with high amounts of ingredients that constantly test high in toxic heavy metals such as rice.

The toxins can also get into food from food manufacturing and packaging.

According to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), some of the most common metals that get into food include inorganic arsenic, lead, cadmium, and mercury.

Healthy Babies Bright Futures, an alliance of nonprofit organizations that aims to reduce babies' exposures to toxic chemicals, said in a statement, "These findings prove that even after repeated warnings and reports, companies continue to focus on profit over people."

In 2019, Healthy Babies Bright Futures released a study that found heavy metals in 95% of baby foods, which led to the February 2021 Congressional report showing dangerous levels of heavy metals in several top baby food brands.

