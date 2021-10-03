Benefits of food and nutrition services to increase by 25% from October 1

The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services announced that households enrolled in the Food and Nutrition Services program would see their benefits increase by 25% starting Oct. 1, 2021, as part of a national re-evaluation of benefit amounts by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. More than 1.6 million people are enrolled in Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) in North Carolina.

The increase results from a congressionally mandated re-evaluation of the program to determine if it shows the current cost of a nutritionally adequate diet. The most significant benefit increase in the program’s history, with the average monthly per-person benefit rising from $121 to $157. The amount was last revised in 2006.

According to Feeding America, more than 1.4 million North Carolinians face hunger, and 419,470 are children. Food insecurity is associated with many adverse health issues ranging from high blood pressure to diabetes to mental illness. Children are particularly susceptible to the negative impacts of a lack of access to healthy food because their brains and bodies are still developing.

This permanent 25% increase in Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) benefits will start at the same time as a temporary 15% increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic ends on Sept. 30.

“Having enough nutritious food every day is an essential part of health and well-being,” said North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) Chief Deputy Secretary for Opportunity and Well-Being Susan Gale Perry. “Too many of our fellow North Carolinians suffer from food insecurity will help hundreds of thousands of North Carolina families, many with young children, keep nutritious food on the table.”

Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is credited with raising millions of people out of poverty each year. It helps families buy sufficient food, reduces poverty, and helps stabilize the economy during recessions.

The North Carolina Food and Nutrition Services program can be found at www.ncdhhs.gov/assistance/low-income-services/food-nutrition-services-food-stamps.

North Carolina people and families can apply for Food and Nutrition Services (FNS) at epass.nc.gov.

