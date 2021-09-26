Philadelphia, PA

5 Unsafe Places To Avoid In Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is the biggest city in Pennsylvania. If you're looking for world-class entertainment, lots of restaurants, and every other thing that a booming metropolis has to offer, Philadelphia is a perfect choice. However, being the second-largest city on the entire East Coast and the fifth biggest city in America, you can be sure that there will be a considerable amount of crime and dangerous areas.

According to research conducted this year and government statistics, the crime rate in Philadelphia is 55% higher than the country's average crime rate.

Every town has a certain amount of crime, although, in some cities, the rate is higher than in others.

Here is a list of the five most dangerous areas in Philadelphia according to government statistics:

1. Tioga-Nicetown

Ever since the housing bubble of 2008 burst, housing prices have constantly been falling along with the quality of life. With a little over 17 thousand population, they have one of the highest unemployment (21.94%) and violent crime (1.93) rates. Their rate of crimes reported per population is also really high at 0.0156.

If you want to know what is the most dangerous part of Philadelphia, look up Nicetown. Nicetown-Tioga currently ranks as the worst area in Philadelphia. The town is located in North Philadelphia, and it is made up of two small parts: Tioga and Nicetown. The city is generally called Nicetown.

2. Alleghany West

An area hurt by post-industrial decline and disinvestment, Alleghany West (population: 17,022), also suffers from high unemployment rates (21.23%). They are reported to have one of the highest violent (1.94) and property (5.29) crime rates currently. The new crime cases per population are also exceptionally high (0.0147).

3. Hunting Park

Despite the residents' efforts to fight against crime until 2010, Hunting Park is still landing pretty high on the crime rates (1.71). With a population of 16,371 people, their median income ($20,019) is pretty low, and their poverty rate (49.86%) is the third-highest

4. Fairhill

With a population of just over 17 thousand, Fairhill is known as "El Centro de Oro" or "Center of God" and is located in the Northeast section of Philadelphia. This neighbourhood is known for its high crime (2.11) and has some of the most famous drug-dealing corners.

They currently have one of the lowest median incomes ($16,728) and the highest poverty (59.70%) and unemployment rates (27.22%) out of Philadelphia's areas. They also have one of the top new crimes reported per their population (rate: 0.0136). This is not a place you want to raise a family in.

5. Parkland

Parkland has one of the lowest living populations of only 1,278 residents. They have the highest violent (2.35) and property (22.69) crime rates currently. Probably due to the low population, their crime per population is also the highest at 0.0336. Regrettably, there wasn't any data on their median income.

