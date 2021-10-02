Another dangerous bacteria spreading through vegetables.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ULRTD_0c7tixvR00

We have noticed listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced an optional recall a few days ago concerning its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some packs.

Which Kale product is subject to the food recall?

The packs of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a best by date of 09-25-2021. Both of these numbers should be visible on the front of the package.

The contaminated packs were available in the following states: Recall Ohio, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, Alabama, and South Carolina.

Listeria symptoms

A product contaminated with listeria can cause severe symptoms in young children, the elderly, and individuals with weakened immune symptoms. Otherwise, healthy adults can still experience fever, severe headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhoea.

Even more worrisome is that listeria can cause serious pregnancy complications. In some cases, it can cause miscarriages and stillbirths.

According to the Mayo Clinic, a newborn with a listeria infection can show the following symptoms:

  • Little interest in feeding
  • Irritability
  • Fever
  • Vomiting
  • Difficulty breathing

To date, there have been no reports of individuals being adversely impacted by the food mentioned above recall. Krogers urgers anyone with questions about the recall to contact the company at 1-800-KROGERS Monday through Friday. The line is open from 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM EST and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM EST.

If you have a pack of Kroger-brand Kale, you should throw it away immediately. You can also take the bags back to a nearby store for a full refund.

