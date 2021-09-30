Experts Worried About Food Shortage In America.

Alissa Rose

Certain foods are harder to find because of shortages of a few items at grocery stores and higher expenses overall.

If you've noticed your grocery store items looking a little empty right now, you're not the only one. The supply chain issues various shortages of particular ingredients.

"Meat products are still one of the harder products to keep in stock," says Rodney Holcomb, a food economist at Oklahoma State University. "Following last year's concerns about meat availability, many consumers are stockpiling meat out of concerns of another pandemic shutdown."

Holcomb says concerns over the delta variant have some shoppers buying a little more than usual, just in case they need to buckle down and stay at home for a while. Many ready-to-eat items like frozen meals or shelf-stable boxes of mac and cheese are in incredibly high demand, so they may be harder to find.

Holcomb says it is just not increased demand-making issues supply is also a problem right now. An aluminum shortage makes canned products like sodas, soups, and canned meats hard to find, too; those are packaged in aluminum and shelf-stable, so they're both in short supply and high demand.

Even when you can find your groceries, they're likely more expensive. According to the Department of Labor, the price of meat, poultry, fish, and eggs rose 5.9% from July 2020 to July 2021. Overall food-at-home costs are up 2.6%.

What's causing the shortages and high prices?

Holcomb explains, "We still have the same production potential, but labor shortages are having widespread impacts across harvesting, processing, packaging, and shipping."

Holcomb explains that we saw issues with meat shortages throughout 2020, not because there wasn't enough livestock to consume. Rather, COVID-19 outbreaks would shut down meat processing plants, creating a bottleneck in getting the product out. In other cases, socially distant setups at processing plants and factories ended up reducing efficiency overall.

Holcomb added another thing driving costs up is energy prices. Refrigerating perishable food costs money, not just at the store but also all along its journey to the store. You may have noticed that energy prices are high at the gas pump, and those costs are passed on to consumers.

Things were starting to normalize, but the delta variant threw the food chain for a loop. Holcomb expects things to be more stable next year in 2022.

He said, "Food industry members are always adjusting to changes in consumer tastes and preferences for new food products, new distribution technologies COVID-19 just meant that food industry members had to make big adjustments instead of small changes. Given a little time, we'll steady the boat."

