Another Upcoming Tropical Storm Hitting America This Week.

We're well into the most active weeks of the Atlantic hurricane season, and the National Hurricane Center continues to monitor four systems, including two Tropical Storms Peter and Rose.

According to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Centre, disorganized Tropical Storm Peter is passing north of Puerto Rico. Peter is supposed to weaken to a tropical depression by tonight.

Tropical Storm Rose is hardly a tropical storm as it runs into a rough patch in the central Atlantic. Rose could decay into a tropical depression this evening.

A tropical wave moving west across the Atlantic is forecast to become a tropical depression by Thursday or Friday.

In the northern Atlantic, the remnants of Odette is showing more vital signs of developing. Chances are forecast to drop when it moves north again over the weekend.

The remaining names for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season are Sam, Teresa, Victor and Wanda.

If those names are used, a supplemental list approved by the World Meteorological Organization replaced the Greek alphabet used during last year's record-breaking season.

The supplemental list includes Adria, Braylen, Caridad, Deshawn, Emery, Foster, Gemma and Heath.

Here's the latest update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC) as of 11 a.m. Sept. 21:

Tropical Storm Peter: Peter is located about 140 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, or 1,081 miles southeast of West Palm Beach.

Tropical Storm Rose: Rose is located 925 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands or 2,732 miles east of West Palm Beach.

Disturbance 1: Showers and thunderstorms are somewhat limited to a tropical wave located a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands.

Disturbance 2: A storm-force, non-tropical low-pressure system, the remnants of Odette, is located about 700 miles west-northwest of the westernmost Azores.

Details of Tropical Storm Peter

Location: 140 miles northeast of San Juan, Puerto Rico, or 1,081 miles southeast of West Palm Beach

Maximum sustained winds: 40 mph

Direction: northwest at 12 mph

Details of Tropical Storm Rose

Location: Rose is located 925 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands or 2,732 miles east of West Palm Beach

Maximum sustained winds: 45 mph

Direction: northwest at 20 mph

Who is likely to be impacted?

Tropical Storm Peter: Rainfall around the southern periphery of Tropical Storm Peter could produce additional rainfall totals of 1 to 4 inches, with storm total accumulations up to 6 inches, across portions of the Northern Leeward Islands, including parts of the Virgin Islands, as well as Puerto Rico and the northern portions of Hispaniola through Thursday morning.

Swells generated by Peter are affecting the northern Leeward Islands and Puerto Rico and will continue spreading west to Hispaniola later today and the Bahamas on Wednesday. These swells could cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

Tropical Storm Rose: No impact on the U.S. is expected.

It's too early at this time to determine if there will be any impact to the U.S. from what was formerly Odette or the tropical wave moving west across the Atlantic.

Forecasters urge all residents to continue monitoring the tropics and always to be prepared during what's expected to be an active hurricane season.

