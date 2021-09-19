Self-attacking antibodies found in a COVID patient.

Image by Josh Riemer/Unsplash

Hospitalized Covid-19 patients are mainly more likely to harbor autoantibodies. A new study highlights the need for vaccination, antibodies directed at their tissues or substances their immune cells secrete into the blood than people without Covid-19. Autoantibodies can be early signs of full-blown autoimmune disease.

PJ Utz, Professor of immunology and rheumatology at Stanford University in the US, Said, "If you get sick enough from Covid-19 to end up in the hospital, you may not be out of the woods even after you recover,"

In the study published in the journal 'Nature Communications, the team looked for autoantibodies in blood samples drawn during March and April of 2020 from nearly 200 Covid-19 patients. Blood samples were drawn from other donors before the Covid-19 pandemic was used as controls. The researchers identified and measured levels of antibodies targeting the virus, autoantibodies, and antibodies directed against cytokines, proteins that immune cells secrete to communicate with one another and coordinate their overall strategy. The scientists found that more than 60 percent of all hospitalized Covid-19 patients carried anti-cytokine antibodies compared to about 15 percent of healthy controls.

Utz said these could be the result of immune-system overdrive triggered by a virulent, lingering infection. In the fog of war, plenty of cytokines may trip off the wrong production of antibodies targeting them. If any of these antibodies block a cytokine's ability to bind to its appropriate receptor, the intended recipient immune cell may not get activated. That, in turn, might buy the virus more time to replicate and lead to a much worse outcome, the team explained.

The finding bolsters the argument for vaccination, he added. Vaccines for Covid-19 contain only a single protein, SARS-CoV-2's so-called spike protein, or the genetic instructions for producing it. The immune system is never exposed to and potentially confused by the numerous other novel viral proteins generated during infection with vaccination. In addition, vaccination is less intensely inflammatory than an actual infection, Utz said, so there's less likelihood that the immune system would be confused into generating antibodies to its signaling proteins or the body's tissues.

He said, "Patients who, in response to vaccination, quickly mount appropriate antibody responses to the viral spike protein should be less likely to develop autoantibodies.

