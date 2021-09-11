400 Cases Reported Of New Deadly Parasite Spreading In America.

Alissa Rose

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Tbo9V_0bt7nh7T00
Image byCDC/Unsplash

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported 402 domestically acquired cyclosporiasis illnesses in the past month.

Cyclospora is usually spread when feces infect food or water. It’s transmitted directly from person to person because the Cyclospora parasite needs time to become infectious for another person after being passed in a bowel movement

A total of 864 laboratory-confirmed cases of cyclosporiasis in people who had no history of international travel during the 14 days before illness onset have been reported to The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) by 35 jurisdictions, including 34 states and New York City.

59 people needed hospitalization for their illness, and no deaths have been reported. The onset of illness dates goes from May through August.

Early U.S. outbreaks of cyclosporiasis have been linked to many types of fresh produce, including basil, cilantro, mesclun lettuce, raspberries, and snow peas.No common source has yet been found.

The time between being infected and becoming sick is usually about one week.

Cyclosporiasis is a gastrointestinal illness caused by Cyclospora cayetanensis. Condition is caused by consuming contaminated food and water.

Symptoms include:

  • watery diarrhea (with frequent, sometimes explosive stools)
  • loss of appetite
  • weight loss
  • abdominal cramping/bloating
  • increased flatus
  • nausea, and prolonged fatigue.
  • Vomiting
  • body aches
  • low-grade fever (other flu-like symptoms may be noted.)

Consumers should follow these steps:

  • Wash the inside walls and shelves of the refrigerator, cutting boards, and countertops; then sanitize them with a solution of one tablespoon of chlorine bleach to one gallon of hot water; dry with a clean cloth or paper towel that has not been previously used.
  • Wash hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food.
  • Wipe up spills in the refrigerator immediately and clean the fridge regularly.
  • Always wash hands with hot, soapy water following the cleaning and sanitization process.
  • Persons who think they might have become ill from eating potentially contaminated foods should consult their health care provider.

Reference:

https://www.fda.gov/food/foodborne-pathogens/cyclospora

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 1214

Published by

Brings you the latest news, view, and reviews from the state of U.S. And Multicultural focusing on Health, Food, living life all content creator.

Indiana State
2514 followers

More from Alissa Rose

Indiana State

Another Deadly Virus Killing Americans.

State health officials are asking Indiana residents to protect themselves from mosquito bites after lake county identified the first West Nile virus case of 2021. On Friday, 83 mosquito pools were positive for the West Nile virus detected in Allen, Clark, Daviess, Elkhart, Floyd, Gibson, Hamilton, Jennings, Lake, Marion, Martin, Pike, Scott, Steuben, St. Joseph, Vanderburgh, and Vigo counties.

Read full story
8 comments

Self-attacking antibodies found in a COVID patient.

Hospitalized Covid-19 patients are mainly more likely to harbor autoantibodies. A new study highlights the need for vaccination, antibodies directed at their tissues or substances their immune cells secrete into the blood than people without Covid-19. Autoantibodies can be early signs of full-blown autoimmune disease.

Read full story

Experts Warns, 243,000 Case Of Unvaccinated Children Suffering COVID Impact.

As more adults get their COVID-19 vaccines, children who are not yet eligible for vaccination in most countries represent a more significant percentage of hospitalizations and even deaths, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) informed on Wednesday.

Read full story

Researchers Found Drinking Tea May Reduce The Risk of Cancer.

One new study showed that an appropriate kind of tea might prevent the formation of painful kidney stones. Now, a new study suggests that tea may offer some protection against a type of cancer that affects nearly 200,000 different patients every year.

Read full story
2 comments

Unvaccinated people could be forced to give up their paycheck.

President Joe Biden announced a rule on Sept. 9 that companies with more than 100 employees must require vaccinations or weekly tests for their workers. But for those who choose to remain unvaccinated, a test may not be a viable option in all cases. Recently, the consequences have started to build for unvaccinated people, and a few prominent companies are now forcing them out without pay.

Read full story
2755 comments

'Mu' variant could be worse than the Delta variant.

First, the Mu variant of COVID-19 was discovered in Colombia in January; now, it has spread to nearly four dozen countries and has made its presence known in Hawaii and Alaska. It has been found in 49 states, with Nebraska being the only state with zero cases of mu variant.

Read full story
68 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Know All About The Italian Street Festival Happening This Year.

The festival is back a little later this year, and the Italian Street Festival is a yearly event that has brought Italian cuisine and music to Indianapolis. You can yet experience the same homemade food, live music, and Italian beer and wines you have come to love.

Read full story
2 comments
Indiana State

In the 1st Week of the Indiana State Fair, These are the fantastic stuff we must try.

As we all know, the main attraction for many viewers of the Indiana State fair, which possibly is food. We have everything to take from Indiana State Fair. Fans of the tried and genuine — fried dough, corn dogs, lemon shakeups —

Read full story
Indianapolis, IN

Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Filed Report of 3 Armed Robberies In 40 Minutes.

INDIANAPOLIS — Police captured a man early Tuesday morning for supposedly attempting to ransack three service stations on Indianapolis' south side in under 60 minutes. At about 12:50 a.m., the BP gas station located at 4949 E. called the officers with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Thompson Road. Police affirmed an endeavoured equipped burglary had happened.

Read full story
3 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Here Are 10 Incredible Places in Indianapolis Which You Should Not Miss!

Indianapolis, an average Midwest city and capital of Indiana, lies southeast of Lake Michigan on the White River. It is actually in the focal point of Indiana, on a site chosen by 10 government magistrates in 1820 for the new capital of the state. Indianapolis has numerous activities, from going for an evening walk on the Canal Walk after a waterside supper to touring downtown.

Read full story
3 comments
Indianapolis, IN

Things You Should Know About Indianapolis Chicken and Beer Festival coming in September.

INDIANAPOLIS — Chicken and brew will be upfront at a forthcoming food celebration in Indianapolis. The Indy Chicken and Beer Festival will be Saturday, September 25 at the Pavilion at Pan Am (201 S. Legislative center Avenue) in midtown Indianapolis. The fest will be introduced by EatHere Indy and 317 Events.

Read full story
Indiana State

10 new increases reported for 2021 Indiana State Fair

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – It's barely seven days until the 2021 Indiana State Fair gets in progress. The state reasonable is precious to numerous Hoosiers, for an assortment of reasons. Regardless of whether this is a direct result of the food, diversion, or the creatures, there are various reasons to check out the fair.

Read full story
11 comments
New York City, NY

New York City requires wellbeing laborers to be immunized or get tried week after week

NEW YORK, July 21 (Reuters) - As a feature of a cross country reaction to the danger presented by the more infectious Delta Covid variation, New York City will require COVID-19 inoculations or week after week tests for laborers at city-run clinics and centers.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy