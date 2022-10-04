New York Is One of the Most Roach-Infested U.S. Cities

Even the cleanest houses or workplaces are susceptible to cockroach infestations, and the environment in which you live or work might be a significant contributor to your level of risk. These creepy crawlers are more likely to be found in densely populated urban areas, which also tend to have higher relative humidity.

The American Housing Survey provided the data that was used by the PF Harris pest control firm to determine the locations inside the United States that had the most severe roach infestations.

It was found that New York was the ninth most roach-infested cities in the US.

What are the risks of roach infestations?

No matter where you live, it might be difficult to rid your house of cockroaches, but it is important to remember that your health demands that you take preventative measures. The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) believes that cockroaches provide a significant risk to human health. In particular, roaches are capable of transmitting at least 33 distinct types of bacteria, such as salmonella and E. coli, in addition to several parasites and other infectious agents. In addition, their saliva, urine, and feces may trigger asthma attacks and allergic responses in susceptible individuals.

How do you get rid of roaches?

The NPMA suggests taking two primary steps to protect your house against roaches: setting up barriers and cleaning your property often. Caulk made of silicone should be used to seal any spaces or cracks in the walls that are found close to electrical outlets and switch plates. Another effective strategy is to provide enough ventilation in crawl areas in order to stop the accumulation of moisture.

