New York City, NY

5 New Restaurants to Try in NYC This Weekend

Alissa Lyons

What makes New York City so legendary is the fact that just when we think we've settled on our favorite new bars, quiet locations for outdoor dining, or the greatest food halls, a whole new slew of gleaming and can't-miss destinations throw open their doors and invite us in. This phenomenon is known as the "New York effect."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sLil1_0iLYQvmt00
Photo by Pixabay

Here are some Big Apple debuts...

Koloman

Chef Markus Glocker (Bâtard) serves his usual haute French cuisine in a more casual environment at Koloman, which is housed inside the former gastropub of the Ace Hotel New York. Choose from the menu's modernized adaptations of European classics such as the Salmon en Crôute (scallop and parsley mousse) and crispy-skinned Brune Landaise (brined whole chicken).

Wines from new vineyards or cocktails like beverage director Katja Scharnagl's (Le Bernardin) Koloman Spritz (grapefruit, gentian) make for excellent pairings—and we'd be remiss if we didn't specify pastry chef Emiko Chisholm's (Balthazar) decadent desserts, with standouts like the Duck Egg Creme Brulee. Later this fall, breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch will be served.

KRU

Ohm Suansilphong and Kiki Supap, who are both known for their work at Fish Cheeks, a well-known Thai restaurant in the NoHo neighborhood of New York City, have just opened a new restaurant in Brooklyn called KRU. The duo places an emphasis on traditional Thai dishes, some of which date back more than a century and were originally prepared exclusively for Thai royalty.

Examples of these dishes include "Lon" Cured Pork Jowl, which is a Thai dip made with shrimp, rice, and coconut cream; and "Kaeng Kua" Pineapple with Whole Lobster. Both of these dishes can be found on the duo's menu (salted egg yolk, chili paste). A selection of one-of-a-kind drinks such as the Floating Market now includes beer, tea, and wines produced with little human interference (rum, ginger, mango).

Jeremy's

Jeremy's is a cocktail bar that takes its inspiration from Austria, and its creators are the same people who are responsible for the historic butcher shop and Upper East Side institution known as Schaller & Weber. The eponymous drinking business, which is run by third-generation owner Jeremy Schaller and is located two doors down from its sister predecessor, offers a beautiful room that can accommodate 25 people.

The beverage menu, which features traditional cocktails, drinks with Austrian schnapps as an ingredient, and wines produced from Austria, is without a doubt the highlight of the event. To complement your drinks, we offer a selection of bar snacks such as Jeremy's Steak Sandwich and Spicy Octopus Toast, both of which include calabrian chile and sun-dried tomatoes (caramelized onions, blue cheese).

Ainsilie

Since it launched in Williamsburg in 2019, Ainslie has been a popular destination for hangouts with large groups of people as well as brunch dates. It is a multi-hyphenate concept that mixes a beer garden, a wine bar, and an Italian restaurant. Its management team, which also operates Osteria Cotta on the Upper West Side and Carroll Place in Greenwich Village, is now expanding its portfolio with a Manhattan location in the Bowery.

Staying true to the traditions of its predecessor, the restaurant and bar will serve traditional Italian cuisine such as wood-fired pizzas and a range of pasta dishes such as Cacio e Pepe and Linguini Vongole. John DeLucie will be in charge of managing the establishment (Waverly Inn). In addition, the 20,000 square foot building has shuffleboard, foosball, and The Beneath, which is a nightclub located underground (slated to open later this fall).

L'Ami Pierre

Pierre-Antoine Raberin, the restaurateur who is responsible for the Ladurée establishments in the United States, and Eric Ripert, one of the most famous chefs in the world, have worked together to create L'Ami Pierre (Le Bernardin). French baked goods, soups, and sandwiches such as the Jambon Beurre are the primary culinary offerings at this laid-back café that has 42 seats (French butter, Upstate NY-sourced ham). Both Raberin and Ripert's mothers inspired the creation of two different salads: Elisa (spinach, apple, goat cheese) and Monique (artichoke, watermelon relish, green beans).

In addition, you may look around the supplies section, which offers a carefully curated selection of a number of different things, including chocolates, preserves, and coffee beans.

Where will you go next?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Food# News# Drinks# NYC# New York

Comments / 0

Published by

Brit who spends 60% of her time in New York City for work. Food, Shopping, and Events Guides + Occasional Opinion Piece.

N/A
96 followers

More from Alissa Lyons

New York City, NY

New York Is One of the Most Roach-Infested U.S. Cities

Even the cleanest houses or workplaces are susceptible to cockroach infestations, and the environment in which you live or work might be a significant contributor to your level of risk. These creepy crawlers are more likely to be found in densely populated urban areas, which also tend to have higher relative humidity.

Read full story
16 comments
New York City, NY

Over 13,000 Trees Have Been Planted in NYC as Part of New Initiative To Fight Climate Change

More than 13,000 trees have been planted as part of a municipal initiative that has been essential to New York's efforts to combat climate change over the last year. These trees were planted in areas that lacked enough shade.

Read full story

Opinion: Does More Money Equal More Happiness?

It's an old question that often leads to heated arguments among friends, family, and even researchers in the field. Healthy and loving social relationships are one of the best predictors of a happy and fulfilling life, but money can't buy them.

Read full story
New York City, NY

7 Popular Dog Parks in NYC

If you live in a small apartment in NYC, your dog needs a good place to go outside. Check out these great dog parks in different parts of the city. This East Village off-leash dog area, called "First Run," was a first when it opened in 1990. The Tompkins Square Dog Run was renovated in 2008 and has a surface that looks like sand, a wading pool, picnic tables, tennis balls, and a lot of space for dogs to run around, with two separate enclosed areas for big and small dogs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A Guide To New York’s Most Unique Museums

New York has some of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world, so it's easy to see why tourists and even New Yorkers who love museums might not know that there's a lot more to see than just The Met, the Guggenheim, and MoMA.

Read full story
New York City, NY

4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for Free

Most museums have free days or hours, or you can pay what you want to get in. Just know where and when to find them. In our guide we discuss 4 museums worth visiting in NYC that are free to get into and when.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC

Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Rat sightings in NYC are at their highest since 2010

You're not the only one who has seen too many rats in New York City, scurrying between trash bags and walking along the subway tracks. The Associated Press says that the number of rats seen in New York City has gone through the roof this year. Using city data from 311, the AP found that 7,400 rat sightings were reported. This is up from about 6,150 during the same time last year and up by more than 60% from the first four months of 2019, which was the last year before the pandemic.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC

Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy