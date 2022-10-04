5 New Restaurants to Try in NYC This Weekend

What makes New York City so legendary is the fact that just when we think we've settled on our favorite new bars, quiet locations for outdoor dining, or the greatest food halls, a whole new slew of gleaming and can't-miss destinations throw open their doors and invite us in. This phenomenon is known as the "New York effect."

Here are some Big Apple debuts...

Koloman

Chef Markus Glocker (Bâtard) serves his usual haute French cuisine in a more casual environment at Koloman, which is housed inside the former gastropub of the Ace Hotel New York. Choose from the menu's modernized adaptations of European classics such as the Salmon en Crôute (scallop and parsley mousse) and crispy-skinned Brune Landaise (brined whole chicken).

Wines from new vineyards or cocktails like beverage director Katja Scharnagl's (Le Bernardin) Koloman Spritz (grapefruit, gentian) make for excellent pairings—and we'd be remiss if we didn't specify pastry chef Emiko Chisholm's (Balthazar) decadent desserts, with standouts like the Duck Egg Creme Brulee. Later this fall, breakfast, lunch, and weekend brunch will be served.

KRU

Ohm Suansilphong and Kiki Supap, who are both known for their work at Fish Cheeks, a well-known Thai restaurant in the NoHo neighborhood of New York City, have just opened a new restaurant in Brooklyn called KRU. The duo places an emphasis on traditional Thai dishes, some of which date back more than a century and were originally prepared exclusively for Thai royalty.

Examples of these dishes include "Lon" Cured Pork Jowl, which is a Thai dip made with shrimp, rice, and coconut cream; and "Kaeng Kua" Pineapple with Whole Lobster. Both of these dishes can be found on the duo's menu (salted egg yolk, chili paste). A selection of one-of-a-kind drinks such as the Floating Market now includes beer, tea, and wines produced with little human interference (rum, ginger, mango).

Jeremy's

Jeremy's is a cocktail bar that takes its inspiration from Austria, and its creators are the same people who are responsible for the historic butcher shop and Upper East Side institution known as Schaller & Weber. The eponymous drinking business, which is run by third-generation owner Jeremy Schaller and is located two doors down from its sister predecessor, offers a beautiful room that can accommodate 25 people.

The beverage menu, which features traditional cocktails, drinks with Austrian schnapps as an ingredient, and wines produced from Austria, is without a doubt the highlight of the event. To complement your drinks, we offer a selection of bar snacks such as Jeremy's Steak Sandwich and Spicy Octopus Toast, both of which include calabrian chile and sun-dried tomatoes (caramelized onions, blue cheese).

Ainsilie

Since it launched in Williamsburg in 2019, Ainslie has been a popular destination for hangouts with large groups of people as well as brunch dates. It is a multi-hyphenate concept that mixes a beer garden, a wine bar, and an Italian restaurant. Its management team, which also operates Osteria Cotta on the Upper West Side and Carroll Place in Greenwich Village, is now expanding its portfolio with a Manhattan location in the Bowery.

Staying true to the traditions of its predecessor, the restaurant and bar will serve traditional Italian cuisine such as wood-fired pizzas and a range of pasta dishes such as Cacio e Pepe and Linguini Vongole. John DeLucie will be in charge of managing the establishment (Waverly Inn). In addition, the 20,000 square foot building has shuffleboard, foosball, and The Beneath, which is a nightclub located underground (slated to open later this fall).

L'Ami Pierre

Pierre-Antoine Raberin, the restaurateur who is responsible for the Ladurée establishments in the United States, and Eric Ripert, one of the most famous chefs in the world, have worked together to create L'Ami Pierre (Le Bernardin). French baked goods, soups, and sandwiches such as the Jambon Beurre are the primary culinary offerings at this laid-back café that has 42 seats (French butter, Upstate NY-sourced ham). Both Raberin and Ripert's mothers inspired the creation of two different salads: Elisa (spinach, apple, goat cheese) and Monique (artichoke, watermelon relish, green beans).

In addition, you may look around the supplies section, which offers a carefully curated selection of a number of different things, including chocolates, preserves, and coffee beans.

Where will you go next?