New York City, NY

Over 13,000 Trees Have Been Planted in NYC as Part of New Initiative To Fight Climate Change

Alissa Lyons

More than 13,000 trees have been planted as part of a municipal initiative that has been essential to New York's efforts to combat climate change over the last year. These trees were planted in areas that lacked enough shade.

Increasing the tree canopy is one acknowledged approach for keeping urban areas cool during summer. Tree cover provides shade and may lower the average temperature in neighborhoods by up to six degrees. Heat effects are one of the most critical climate public concerns confronting the city.

There are around 7 million trees in New York, which is less than one for every citizen. Up to 20,000 new trees will be planted in the city every year until at least 2026. In the next four years, the Parks Department plans to go on a planting frenzy that will cost $136 million.

There are several advantages to having trees in your yard. "They clean our air, cool our city, collect stormwater, and so much more," said Sue Donoghue, the parks commissioner. "They are truly essential infrastructure."

The trees are NYC's lungs, and today we celebrate our increasing tree canopy and our role in moderating excessive heat due to climate change via our urban forest. Research has found that trees give several advantages to communities—they clean the air, cool the city, collect rainwater, and much more—and are vital infrastructure.

"Expanding our tree canopy makes our city cooler, our air cleaner, and our streets more beautiful. As climate change advances, trees and our city’s green spaces are becoming even more critical infrastructure that will pay dividends for generations to come" - New York Mayor, Eric Adams

Following a landmark planting year, NYC is doubling its commitment to growing the city's tree canopy equitably.

Residents living in areas of the Bronx such as East New York, Harlem, and Williamsbridge, where the likelihood of being exposed to harmful substances is greater, will get priority when it comes to obtaining one of the newly planted trees. Since 2017, more than 11,000 trees have been planted in communities that are considered to be susceptible. A row of trees, first produced in 2009, has developed into a canopy throughout one block in East New York.

Residents of New York City may help take care of the trees in their neighborhoods by watering them, applying mulch, pulling weeds, and putting flowers in tree beds.

What are your thoughts on the tree-planting initiative in New York City? Will it be enough?

