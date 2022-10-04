Opinion: Does More Money Equal More Happiness?

Does money make you happy?

It's an old question that often leads to heated arguments among friends, family, and even researchers in the field. Healthy and loving social relationships are one of the best predictors of a happy and fulfilling life, but money can't buy them.

The book and movie versions of The Great Gatsby show this well through the main character, Jay Gatsby, who has everything money can buy but is still unhappy because he doesn't have any close, meaningful relationships.

What the Science Has to Say

But when we look at the small picture, what effect does having more money have on our happiness? In other words, if everything else stays the same, does having more money make us on average happier?

Social scientists have looked into this question for decades, and the answers have been mixed. In 2010, two social scientists who had won Nobel Prizes wrote a paper that said income makes people happier up to $75,000 per year. The paper says that after people are making $75,000 a year, more money doesn't make them much happier.

Why is this?

The authors said that having a low income makes people more likely to feel emotional pain from things like being alone, having health problems, or getting a divorce. At first, it seemed like making at least $75,000 a year was enough to cover emergencies and bad luck that life sometimes throws our way.

But recently, this finding that a person needs to make $75,000 a year to be happy was questioned. Using a larger and more detailed data set, a 2021 paper found that your happiness goes up as your salary goes up, even if you make more than $75,000 per year. 2As far as the data goes, which is around $500,000 per year, the link between income and satisfaction or happiness goes up at the same rate.

What do you think? Does money buy happiness?