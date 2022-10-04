Opinion: Does More Money Equal More Happiness?

Alissa Lyons

Does money make you happy?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nQbAS_0iLTfdgV00
Photo by Jill Wellington

It's an old question that often leads to heated arguments among friends, family, and even researchers in the field. Healthy and loving social relationships are one of the best predictors of a happy and fulfilling life, but money can't buy them.

The book and movie versions of The Great Gatsby show this well through the main character, Jay Gatsby, who has everything money can buy but is still unhappy because he doesn't have any close, meaningful relationships.

What the Science Has to Say

But when we look at the small picture, what effect does having more money have on our happiness? In other words, if everything else stays the same, does having more money make us on average happier?

Social scientists have looked into this question for decades, and the answers have been mixed. In 2010, two social scientists who had won Nobel Prizes wrote a paper that said income makes people happier up to $75,000 per year. The paper says that after people are making $75,000 a year, more money doesn't make them much happier.

Why is this?

The authors said that having a low income makes people more likely to feel emotional pain from things like being alone, having health problems, or getting a divorce. At first, it seemed like making at least $75,000 a year was enough to cover emergencies and bad luck that life sometimes throws our way.

But recently, this finding that a person needs to make $75,000 a year to be happy was questioned. Using a larger and more detailed data set, a 2021 paper found that your happiness goes up as your salary goes up, even if you make more than $75,000 per year. 2As far as the data goes, which is around $500,000 per year, the link between income and satisfaction or happiness goes up at the same rate.

What do you think? Does money buy happiness?

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Happiness# Psychology# Society# Money# 2022

Comments / 0

Published by

Brit who spends 60% of her time in New York City for work. Food, Shopping, and Events Guides + Occasional Opinion Piece.

N/A
81 followers

More from Alissa Lyons

New York City, NY

New York Is One of the Most Roach-Infested U.S. Cities

Even the cleanest houses or workplaces are susceptible to cockroach infestations, and the environment in which you live or work might be a significant contributor to your level of risk. These creepy crawlers are more likely to be found in densely populated urban areas, which also tend to have higher relative humidity.

Read full story
12 comments
New York City, NY

5 New Restaurants to Try in NYC This Weekend

What makes New York City so legendary is the fact that just when we think we've settled on our favorite new bars, quiet locations for outdoor dining, or the greatest food halls, a whole new slew of gleaming and can't-miss destinations throw open their doors and invite us in. This phenomenon is known as the "New York effect."

Read full story
New York City, NY

Over 13,000 Trees Have Been Planted in NYC as Part of New Initiative To Fight Climate Change

More than 13,000 trees have been planted as part of a municipal initiative that has been essential to New York's efforts to combat climate change over the last year. These trees were planted in areas that lacked enough shade.

Read full story
New York City, NY

7 Popular Dog Parks in NYC

If you live in a small apartment in NYC, your dog needs a good place to go outside. Check out these great dog parks in different parts of the city. This East Village off-leash dog area, called "First Run," was a first when it opened in 1990. The Tompkins Square Dog Run was renovated in 2008 and has a surface that looks like sand, a wading pool, picnic tables, tennis balls, and a lot of space for dogs to run around, with two separate enclosed areas for big and small dogs.

Read full story
New York City, NY

A Guide To New York’s Most Unique Museums

New York has some of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world, so it's easy to see why tourists and even New Yorkers who love museums might not know that there's a lot more to see than just The Met, the Guggenheim, and MoMA.

Read full story
New York City, NY

4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for Free

Most museums have free days or hours, or you can pay what you want to get in. Just know where and when to find them. In our guide we discuss 4 museums worth visiting in NYC that are free to get into and when.

Read full story
New York City, NY

Where To Get Rid of Your Unwanted Old Clothes in NYC

Have you done a closet clearout, and need somewhere to put all those old clothes?. If you live in NYC, here's how you can get rid of your unwanted clothes. Here's where you can sell your old clothes to get money for news ones:

Read full story
1 comments
New York City, NY

Rat sightings in NYC are at their highest since 2010

You're not the only one who has seen too many rats in New York City, scurrying between trash bags and walking along the subway tracks. The Associated Press says that the number of rats seen in New York City has gone through the roof this year. Using city data from 311, the AP found that 7,400 rat sightings were reported. This is up from about 6,150 during the same time last year and up by more than 60% from the first four months of 2019, which was the last year before the pandemic.

Read full story
18 comments
New York City, NY

Where To Get Good Bagels in NYC

Like pizza, New York City bagels have been discussed, compared, and debated for years. Is there something in our water that makes them so special?. These places are our favorites in the city right now.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy