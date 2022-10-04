New York City, NY

7 Popular Dog Parks in NYC

Alissa Lyons

If you live in a small apartment in NYC, your dog needs a good place to go outside.

Check out these great dog parks in different parts of the city.

Photo by Charles

1. Tompkins Square Dog Run

This East Village off-leash dog area, called "First Run," was a first when it opened in 1990. The Tompkins Square Dog Run was renovated in 2008 and has a surface that looks like sand, a wading pool, picnic tables, tennis balls, and a lot of space for dogs to run around, with two separate enclosed areas for big and small dogs.

2. Sirius Dog Run

Go to Battery Park to remember Sirius, a beloved labrador retriever who was a K-9 for the Port Authority and died in the September 11 attacks. After paying your respects, you can sit on benches and look at the Hudson River while your dog plays on the paved hills and swims in the cratered dog pool.

3. Madison Square Park Dog Run

Even though the area is bustling, the double-entry gate keeps dogs from running away in this shady, tree-filled area. The park has a membership program that owners can join to get special events and perks for their pets, like a Mad. Sq. Dogs Collar Tag.

4. Tribeca Dog Run at Pier 26

This dog run is in Hudson River Park. It is separated into areas for big dogs (more than 23 pounds) and small dogs (less than 23 pounds), and it has high-tech sprinklers to keep your pet cool and busy in the summer. And if your pet would instead not get wet, there are big rocks to climb on near the water.

5. Prospect Park Dog Run

This is a beautiful, open space where dogs can run free from 5 am to 9 am and 9 pm to 1 pm. Oh, and we forgot to talk about the dog beach. On hot days, dogs can run down a section of roped-off sand into the lake and swim around.

6. Hillside Dog Park

In this large, fenced-in green space, the Dumbo doggie den has small hills covered with wood chips and grass where dogs can roll, jump, and play fetch all day. Rover can also play in the baby pool before sitting with his owner at a nearby picnic table with plenty of shade.

7. Brooklyn Bridge Park Dog Run

At this Dumbo hangout, the ground is rubber, so there's no mulch or dirt to get your dog's paws dirty. The people who come here often tend to be very responsible and friendly. But be careful: the run is under the Brooklyn Bridge, so if your dog is sensitive to loud noises, it's best to stay away.

Where do you take your dog in NYC to run around?

