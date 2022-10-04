New York City, NY

A Guide To New York’s Most Unique Museums

Alissa Lyons

Photo by Pixabay

New York has some of the most prestigious cultural institutions in the world, so it's easy to see why tourists and even New Yorkers who love museums might not know that there's a lot more to see than just The Met, the Guggenheim, and MoMA.

Those are all great places, but if you're looking for something a little different, you should know that New York City has a whole ecosystem of smaller, more specialized museums with unique exhibits about math, magic, and even elevators.

Where can they be found? Why, right here on the list of the most unique museums in New York.

1. The City Reliquary

The City Reliquary in Williamsburg is the best place in New York to find ephemera and oddities. It has a gift shop that looks like an old dime store, a rotating exhibition hall, and a permanent collection of things that can only be found in New York.

370 Metropolitan Ave, Brooklyn, NY (cityreliquary.org, 718-782-4842)

2. The Skyscraper Museum

Gotham has a lot of tall, impressive skyscrapers. Some of the most famous are the Flatiron Building, the Empire State Building, the Chrysler Building, the Woolworth Building, Rockefeller Center, and One World Observatory. At this museum exhibit in Battery Park, you can learn about the design, technology, real investments, and building methods that make these tall buildings in our vertical metropolis possible.

39 Battery Pl (skyscraper.org 212-968-1961)

3. Coney Island Museum

This colorful museum about America's playground, Coney Island, is on Surf Avenue, the main street of New York's most famous beach. Here, the history of the Brooklyn neighborhood is shown through fun house mirrors, old bumper cars, a collection of coolers and thermoses from the 1950s and 1960s, and some very interesting postcards. Check out a scaled-down model of the original Luna Park, which was open from 1903 to 1944, and other special displays.

1208 Surf Ave (coneyisland.com, 718-372-5159)

4. The National Museum of Mathematics

This NoMad venue is a fun place to learn about geometry, algorithms, optics, and physics because it has cool interactive installations that let you learn about their basic ideas. There is even a track with bumps in it that lets kids ride a square-wheeled tryke as smoothly as if it had round wheels.

11 E 26th St (momath.org, 212-542-0566)

5. Derfner Judaica Museum

The Hebrew Home at Riverdale has a wonderful collection of Jewish artifacts from before the Holocaust, as well as modern art by Alex Katz, Ben Shahn, and Andy Warhol.

5901 Palisade Ave, Bronx, NY (riverspringhealth.org, 718-581-1787)

6. New York City Fire Museum

The New York City Fire Museum is a dream come true for any kid who ever wanted to be a fireman. It is in a Beaux-Arts firehouse from 1904 on Spring Street. The museum tells the story of New York's bravest and their never-ending fight against the city's fires, from the bucket brigades of old New Amsterdam to the latest equipment and fire-fighting techniques.

278 Spring St, New York, NY (nycfiremuseum.org, 212-691-1303)

Where have you been? What would you add to the list?

