4 Diverse NYC Museums You Can Visit for Free

Most museums have free days or hours, or you can pay what you want to get in. Just know where and when to find them.

In our guide we discuss 4 museums worth visiting in NYC that are free to get into and when.

1. American Folk Art Museum

The American Folk Art Museum is a place where traditional craft work and the work of self-taught people, such as Outsider artists, are honored. It has works by Henry Darger and Martin Ramirez, who are known for their surrealist art, as well as quilts and paintings of early Americans.

2. Bronx Museum of the Arts

The Bronx Museum is one of the most underrated places in New York City. It has more than 1,000 pieces of art and focuses on 20th- and 21st-century artists from the Bronx or who are of African, Asian, or Latino descent.

3. The Jewish Museum

During regular hours on Shabbat, you can go to the Jewish Museum for free. Go see its displays of modern and contemporary art and its large collection of Jewish items. There is a permanent exhibit just for kids, as well as a restaurant with a branch of Russ & Daughters, which is famous for serving Kosher foods like lox, sable, and whitefish on the Lower East Side.

4. National Museum of the American Indian

This museum is an extension of the Smithsonian Institute, which is why it's free. It's a branch of the NMAI in Washington, D.C. (well, not entirely; your taxes pay for it). If you're in FiDi, you should check out the great Native American artifacts there.

Which one will you visit?